Loved but decaying, this Central Coast ‘shipwreck’ has to go

Once beautiful, the SS Point Reyes, even as it slowly rotted on the shores of Tomales Bay.

But now his helmet is destroyed; his insides, rusty and charred. Moss clings to damp wooden boards and graffiti mars peeling paint. She leans precariously to starboard.

The abandoned fishing boat, stuck in a mudflat in the small town of Inverness since the late 1990s, residents say, found its fame long after its working days were over.

His resting place was identified on Google Maps as “Point Reyes Shipwrecks,” proving irresistible to travelers on nearby Highway 1. He was geotagged on Instagram, where he became the muse for multitudes of cellphone photographers.

The SS Point Reyes, as it is known, has been the backdrop for engagement photographs and music videos, for quiet lunches and illicit late-night beers. People climbed on it, vandalized it, and at one point accidentally set it on fire.

He has been loved and abused. And his days seem to be numbered.

The wind and rain from this winter’s record-breaking storms sounded the death knell for the ship, which rests on the edge of Tomales Bay, a narrow inlet on the San Andreas Fault that separates the county’s Point Reyes Peninsula. Marin mainland.

The ship “affectionately called ‘the wreck’” is in National Park Service Land and will eventually be removed, Anela Kopshever, spokesperson for Point Reyes National Seashore, said in an email.

“The ship has deteriorated over time, but recent winter storms, high tides and vandalism have contributed to its current condition,” Kopshever said.

But first, another shipwreck: This spring, he said, the Park Service has focused more on removing the Westerly, a ship that crashed at the end of March near Chimney Rock in the Point Reyes Headlands, killing a Dungeness crab fisherman.

Kopshever said the Westerly, which park officials hope to remove from the rocks by the end of this summer, “has a critical environmental and wildlife impact,” with nets, crab traps, the engine block and other materials threatening to seabirds.

Point Reyes, he said, is currently not impacting the environment or wildlife (mostly endangering reckless humans) and there is no set date yet for its removal.

Still, whether they love it or hate it, the townspeople of Inverness say it’s time for the ship to leave.

Duncan Shaw, from Inverness, Scotland, jumps his bike over a small stream to get a better view of the SS Point Reyes.

“I’m over it now. It’s just a sad story,” said Rebecca Dixon, whose business, Dixon Marine Services, a wetland restoration company, sits across from the ruined ship.

On a fence behind his business, next to the path most take to get to SS Point Reyes, a metal sign reads: HAVE A LITTLE RESPECT.

The Point Reyes Peninsula, surrounded by cold, choppy waters, treacherous cliffs and impenetrable fog, has spelled doom for generations of sailors.

Starting with the San Agustín, a three-masted Spanish galleon. Lost in Drake’s Bay In 1595, more than 50 ships are known to have been wrecked around the Point. They include “logging and oil tankers, fishing barges, and dairy schooners.” according the National Park Service.

On a windswept cliff near the Point Reyes Lighthouse, a trail sign, citing an 1887 newspaper article, reads: “Punta de los Reyes – Punta de los Reyes – Spanish navigators named it…and made good to fear it. May God help the unfortunate sailor who gets carried away by him.

Although this is a place of briny tradition, the fate of Point Reyes has been greatly exaggerated.

To start: it is not a shipwreck. Viral posts on social media claim that the ship is a 380-foot steamboat (which is longer than a football field and about 10 times its actual size) and that it crashed 100 years ago.

“That’s nonsense,” said Freedom Rocca, whose late grandfather, a Coast Miwok indigenous fisherman, was one of the boat’s last owners.

He said his grandfather, Merrel Rocca Sr., sold the boat to a man who intended to restore it but ultimately abandoned it on the shore. Rocca, 41, grew up in Marshall, an oyster-growing town where fishing boats were common. She has long been baffled by the fame of the Reyes Point.

“Sometimes I go to art galleries and think, ‘There it is! The ship!”’ People paint it. They photograph it. … I do not understand what the problem is. “It is a boat that is overturned on one side of the beach.”

Still, I wish I knew more about this and about her grandfather, who died in 1989 when she was 6 years old.

“The older I get, the cooler I think it is,” Rocca said. “I say, you know what? That’s my grandfather’s boat.”

Ownership of the land where Point Reyes sits has also changed over the years, making moving the ship complicated. Multiple federal and state agencies have jurisdiction in and around the bay, and often argue over who is responsible for paying for cleanup of wrecked boats and other marine debris.

In 2022, the California State Lands Commission unsuccessfully applied for a $14.9 million grant from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration to clean up marine debris along the coast of Sonoma and Marin counties.

The project would have funded the cleanup of hundreds of discarded tires in Marconi Cove, which lie on seagrass beds that would otherwise serve as fish nurseries, as well as a collapsing pier in Bodega Bay. And it would have been worth removing 14 ships, including the Point Reyes and the the american challenger, a 90-foot fishing boat that was released in 2021 while being towed from Puget Sound, Washington, to Mexico to be scrapped. He got stuck on a rocky reef in the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary, about an hour north of Inverness.

NOAA “did not explain why our grant application was not selected,” Sheri Pemberton, a spokeswoman for the land commission, said in an email.

The American challenger was not insuredleaving public agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Coast Guard, responsible for the multi-million dollar rescue operation. The ship remains.

Rich Moorer, spokesman for Point Reyes National Seashore, said officials are monitoring the deterioration of Point Reyes. A possible removal, he said, could be funded by the park.

After years of slow decline, Point Reyes really began to fall apart after it caught fire in 2016, shortly after. after a photo was posted to Instagram that showed arcing sparks from someone apparently burning steel wool and spinning it, a technique called light painting.

The fire severely damaged the stern of the ship. Finally, the starboard side of her hull, which bore the ship’s much-photographed name, collapsed, and a grinning green skull and crossbones was painted on the front of her cabin.

Still, tourists come.

On a recent misty Tuesday, Raj Singh, owner of the Inverness general store across from the ship, said it is becoming more dangerous.

“In the last year the situation has gotten much worse,” he said. “It’s deteriorated to the point where they have to get rid of it because… people do stupid things.”

The boat became stuck in the mud when Singh, who emigrated from England, bought the store two decades ago. He used to have an outdoor oyster bar next to the store that he called The Sunken Boat, and he sells sweatshirts with his picture on it.

“Some people don’t like eyesores. And there are people like us who just think it’s cool,” she stated. When it is finally removed, “we will definitely miss it, but I know a lot of people won’t.”

Outside, a steady stream of people parked in Singh’s parking lot walked across the wet grass and crossed a rickety wooden plank as a bridge over ankle-deep water flowing in front of the boat after recent rains. .

Duncan Shaw, a professional cyclist from Inverness, Scotland, showed up on his neon green Marin Bikes two-wheeler and took selfies with Point Reyes in the background.

“I just made a little video on Instagram. I said I was in California for a week and I hadn’t seen a cloud in the sky, and as soon as I got here, it started raining,” like in his often-humid hometown, Shaw said. “The power of Inverness is far-reaching.”

Diana Oppenheim, a yoga teacher who lived for several years in San Francisco but moved to Detroit during the COVID-19 pandemic, gasped when she saw Point Reyes. It was her first visit in years.

I used to lead volunteer groups at Point Reyes National Seashore, restoring dunes and then practicing yoga on the beach. They often stopped at the wreck to rest, have lunch, and take photographs.

“If the ship were alive, you would have no idea it was still sitting and bringing so much joy, wonder and mystery to people,” he said.

Oppenheim was traveling with her friend Charity Kahn, an Oakland meditation teacher and children’s music composer who just published The vegan albumoverflowing with letters like: Oh, if you care about animals // And you love them and you adore them // And you want to be kind // Don’t eat them anymore.

Kahn said that for her the ruined ship represents the passage of time, “although we try to avoid impermanence.”

“It’s this human creation at the edge of the earth,” he said. “And yet at the same time, it is receding into the earth and becoming earth again.”