“Lost 3 World Cups, 2 Asian Cups”: Babar Azam criticized for threatening legal action against former Pakistan stars

The Pakistan cricket team, its players and the board of directors continue to be constant targets of attacks on social media. Pakistan’s early exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup has led to the team being heavily criticized by fans and former cricketers. Even some ‘defamation’ statements have been issued against Babar and his team. Amid this “selective campaign”, reports have emerged suggesting that “legal action” will be taken against those who have launched an unwarranted attack on Babar Azam & Co. Many YouTubers and former cricketers, who accused Babar of “bad conduct” during his campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup, a warning has been issued. Amid such reports, veteran Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shahzad has doubled down on his attack on Babar and the Pakistan team.

“The former players he (Babar) is talking about should also make a case to him asking him when they had a team for 5 years, where they took the team, to 7th place,” Shahzad said on a Pakistani television channel. .

Undeterred by the “legal threat”, Shahzad said questions should be asked of Babar about the decisions he made in recent years that have seen Pakistan lose multiple global events.

“Those domestic cricketers who you did not select for the team, you went ahead with a group, you kept saying that this group would win matches for you, but that did not happen, and those national cricketers who did not get the opportunity in the last 5 years, they should also make a case and ask questions. They should also ask Babar how you kept adjusting your friends in the team, who you make bowlers when they can’t bat and batsmen when they can “They don’t bowl, and when they don’t.” nothing, you adjust them by turning them into fielders.

Shahzad even claimed that players who criticized Babar in the past are now rubbing shoulders with him in the same team.

So you (Babar) should ask that the people who used to criticize you are now in the team, be their captain, then your feelings won’t be hurt? So the selectors who 3 months ago used to say that you don’t know the captaincy, that you are not captaincy material, now you are telling them ‘yes, yes’, so your feelings weren’t hurt? You should have filed a case there too.”

The PCB’s legal team is said to be looking for ways to reprimand those who defamed Babar and the Pakistan team during the World Cup.

To this, Shahzad replied, “After losing 3 World Cups, 2 Asian Cups, you (Babar) were made captain again after 2 months, should you have asked how you were made captain? Is it just you who is feeling evil?”. hurt, not from the fans? We always tell the public the truth, we don’t embarrass anyone, we don’t even take wrong names, we talk only about cricket, Pakistan cricket. What have you always done? find an escape route.”

“Even great players like Messi and Ronaldo, who have a large number of followers, are criticized. Even Messi’s effigies were burned recently, shoes were thrown at his photos. But they are athletes, they take all this calmly. You should do it. Too we take the criticism positively but instead you are saying that you will file defamation cases against former cricketers We too were criticized so much that we couldn’t play the third match after two bad matches We didn’t say anything to anyone. “You get paid to do it right. Even the cameraman here has a job to do, even if he doesn’t do it properly, he is also responsible,” Shahzad concluded.