Lok Sabha Speaker, NEET Exam Row, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Lok Sabha Elections, Rajya Sabha, BJP, Congress, Alliance INDIA: Parliament session to begin today amid pro tem president, NEET Row: 10 facts

BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab will be sworn in as interim president by President Droupadi Murmu. He will then ask the Prime Minister to take the oath as a member of the House. Around 280 newly elected MPs will take oath today, while the remaining 264 MPs, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, will take oath tomorrow.

The row over the appointment of seven-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as caretaker president is likely to intensify. The position of acting, temporary president, traditionally falls to the most senior member of parliament.

The Congress, which had expected Kodikunnil Suresh, a Dalit leader and eight-time MP from Kerala, to be named interim president, has criticized the BJP for Mahtab’s appointment.

The Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected on June 26. Until a new president is elected, the interim president presides over the first sessions of the Lok Sabha and conducts the election of the new president and vice president.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce the name of the new president on Wednesday, two days after the first session of the newly elected 18th Lok Sabha. Once the President is elected (by a simple majority, meaning the BJP election is unlikely to fail), the position of Pro-Tem ceases to exist.

The Opposition is also expected to raise the alleged irregularities in the NEET and NET examinations. Amid a growing row, the Center on Saturday replaced National Testing Agency Director General Subodh Singh and set up a seven-member panel to review the functioning of the agency and recommend reforms in examinations.

The government has also put in place a strict law that aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in contests. A maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 million for violators are some of the harsh measures provided under the law.

Last week, Congress held nationwide protests over the exam fiasco, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said he will raise the issue in Parliament and the opposition will pressurize the government to ensure justice for the students.

Speaker Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27. She is likely to outline the new government’s roadmap for the next five years.