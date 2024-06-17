Locomotive pilot and assistant among three railway employees who died in collision in Bengal

So far, the Kavach anti-collision system has been implemented on 1,500 kilometers of roads.

Three railway staff were among eight people who died when a goods train rear-ended the Silchar-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express at 8.55 am today, railway officials said.

The goods train, which allegedly jumped a signal, collided with the passenger train on the same track at around 8:55 a.m. Three cars of the express train derailed and one of them climbed onto the freight rake locomotive due to the impact of the collision.

At least five passengers and three railway employees (the locomotive pilot and the assistant freight rake pilot and the express train guard) were killed and almost 50 others were injured. Officials said casualties could have been much higher if not for the fact that the last two cars on the express train were the guard car and the cargo van.

The collision, which occurred near Rangapani station near New Jalpaiguri, involved four coaches of the Kanchanjunga Express and the locomotive and five containers of the goods trains. The rescue operation is now complete.

The Kanchanjunga Express passes through Chicken’s Neck, a narrow corridor that connects the Northeast with the rest of the country. As a result of the accident, at least 10 trains have been diverted.

Kavach not implemented

Speaking to NDTV, Sabyasachi De, director public relations of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that the cause of the accident is being investigated and although some trains have been diverted, the movement will not be hampered because the Aluabari-Siliguri-New line Jalpaiguri is being used.

Railway Board Chairman Jaya Varma Sinha confirmed the death of the locomotive pilot and the assistant pilot of the goods train and the guard of the express train.

“The injured have been shifted to the North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri. Our priority is to get them the best possible medical assistance so that their lives can be saved and they can recover as quickly as possible… The unaffected part of the train” “The plane is sent to its destination for the benefit of the passengers and assistance services and telephone help lines have been created for the families of the victims,” ​​he stated.

Sinha said an investigation will be carried out and admitted that the Kavach anti-collision system has not been implemented on the route used by the train. However, he added that it has been planned on the Delhi-Guwahati route. When implemented, this will cover at least some sections of Bengal and Assam.

There was also talk of the absence of the much-vaunted indigenously developed Kavach system after the triple train collision in Balasore, Odisha, in June last year, in which 293 people were killed and over 1,200 injured.

How does the system work

Kavach, armor in Hindi, is an anti-collision system developed by the Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) to achieve the goal of ‘zero accidents’. The technology is Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL-4) certified, the highest level of certification, meaning there is a chance that Kavach will make just one mistake every 10,000 years.

The system uses high-frequency radio communication and works on the principle of continuous updating of movement to avoid collisions. If it detects that an accident is about to occur, it automatically activates the train brakes on the routes where the system is implemented.

At Rs 50 lakh per kilometre, it is also significantly less than the cost of such technology used in other nations.

Officials said the system has been implemented on 1,500 kilometers of roads so far and that 3,000 kilometers will be covered this year. The length of Indian railway network is more than 1 lakh kilometres.

Helpline numbers released by the Railways: 033-23508794 and 033-23833326 (Sealdah) and 03612731621, 03612731622 and 03612731623 in Guwahati.