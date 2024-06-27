LK Advani admitted to AIIMS Delhi

LK Advani has been admitted to the former private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

New Delhi:

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader and veteran Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday.

The BJP leader is stable and under observation, according to doctors.

Recently, he was conferred the Bharat Ratna by President Draupadi Murmu on March 30, 2024.

Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, Advani joined the RSS as Swayamsevak in 1942. He was national president of the BJP from 1986 to 1990, then from 1993 to 1998 and from 2004 to 2005. Advani had been president of the party for the longest period since its creation in 1980.

At the end of a parliamentary career spanning nearly three decades, LK Advani served first as Home Minister and later as Deputy Prime Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet (1999-2004).

In the run-up to the 2009 elections, Mr. Advani, an opposition leader in a parliamentary democracy, was reportedly considered the BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate for the general elections that ended on May 16, 2009, according to the site BJP official website.

On December 10, 2007, the BJP Parliamentary Board formally announced Mr. Advani as its prime ministerial candidate for the general elections scheduled for 2009. But when the Congress and its allies won the 2009 general elections, Mr. Advani paved the way for Sushma Swaraj to become the Leader of the Opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)