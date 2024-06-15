LIVE result Namibia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024: England fears elimination as rain delays start of match vs Namibia

Namibia vs England Live Updates, T20 World Cup: Heavy rain has delayed the draw for England’s crucial match against Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday. This is a must-win match for defending champions England. They are in third place in the Group B points table with three points from as many games. They need to beat Namibia to stay alive in the Super Eight race. If England win this match, they will need Scotland, who have 5 points, to lose their last group match, which is against Australia. In that case, England will advance to the next stage as they have a better net run rate than Scotland. It is worth noting that if the match between Namibia and England disappears, Scotland will enter the Super Eight. (Live Dashboard | Points table)

