Legendary star to become India fielding coach? The report makes a big claim

Legendary South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes is being considered as the next fielding coach of the Indian cricket team, according to a Revsportz report. Rhodes rose to prominence during his playing career for his exemplary fielding skills and his catching prowess; he is still considered one of the best in the history of the sport. The report stated that no formal approach has been made to Rhodes regarding the role, but his name has been circulating. The BCCI is already in the process of finalizing India’s next head coach as Rahul Dravid’s tenure will come to an end after the 2024 T20 World Cup. While nothing official has been announced, the former India batsman Gautam Gambhir has emerged as the favorite for the job.

According to media reports, Rhodes had previously applied for the job in 2019, but the BCCI decided to retain R Sridhar. The support staff is mainly chosen by the head coach and Ravi Shastri decided to go with Sridhar as fielding coach and Bharat Arun as bowling coach of the Indian cricket team.

Meanwhile, another report claimed that Gambhir is all set to be India’s next head coach after accepting BCCI’s offer. Gambhir allegedly had certain demands before accepting the offer, but the report claims that the management has given the green light and the announcement will be made in the coming days.

“We have held talks with Gambhir to become the head coach of the Indian team. He will replace the outgoing Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup,” a BCCI source told Dainik Bhaskar.

Currently, Paras Mhambrey and T Dilip are the bowling and fielding coach respectively.

The report says that Gambhir is expected to bring in his own support staff and his appointment may also lead to certain changes in the team as he believes in picking players for specific formats.