Kunal Kamra slams Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal’s world record

Internet users had mixed reactions to Kamra’s post.

Comedian Kunal Kamra recently criticized Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal after he shared a post about the company’s new achievement. Goyal shared that his food delivery platform set the Guinness World Record for the “largest first aid lesson in one place.” He added that more than 30,000 delivery partners are now trained to provide first aid during critical road emergencies.

“Yesterday in Mumbai, we broke the Guinness World Record for the largest first aid lesson at a single location, along with 4,300 delivery partners. Over 30,000 @zomato delivery partners are now professionally trained to provide medical assistance and help during critical emergencies on the road. Greetings And many thanks to these emergency heroes of India,” said the Shark Tank India judge on X (formerly Twitter). Goyal also shared pictures from the training session along with a Guinness World Record certificate.

However, Kamra questioned the average income and working hours of his delivery partners. He wrote on the microblogging platform: “Can you declare the number of delivery partners you have with their average income and working hours for the last 3 months? No, you can’t, but you can know the kilos of biryani ordered in a day. You are a trick, brother…”

Can you declare the number of delivery partners you have with their average income and hours of work during the last 3 months?

No, you can’t, but you can know the kilos of biryani ordered in a day.

You are a great trick brother… https://t.co/C4zjZP7CVv – Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) June 13, 2024

Since being shared, her post has garnered over 2.2 lakh views and five thousand likes on the platform. Internet users had mixed reactions to Kamra’s post.

“These platforms treat delivery partners like machines. Caring on social media is just drama,” one user commented.

“Bro, you run a successful for-profit business and provide employment for thousands of people. And no one is forced to work there; in fact, if they think they are being exploited, all they have to do is uninstall the app. It’s like this simple,” said one user.

A third added: “Kunal bhai! I love your comedy, I love everything. But I don’t understand this tweet. He runs a legitimate and quite profitable business. It’s economics that decides if you’re paying less than market value, your Los workers will go somewhere else. I’m not sure what the problem is.”

“Zomato, Swiggy and many other fast delivery boys are a nuisance on the roads. They don’t respect traffic rules and drive rashly,” one person wrote.

A section of people also praised Zomato for training its delivery partners.

“Great initiative indeed!” commented one user.

Another added: “That’s what I’ll say, a leader with a noble vision and how well they both complement each other.”

“Wow, amazing! Congratulations! You are solving people’s problems on a broader spectrum. This makes Zomato a truly purpose-driven brand,” one person added.