Korean Air plane falls 26,900 feet mid-flight and passengers are forced to use oxygen masks

The flight resumed the next morning with a different aircraft.

A Korean Air plane was forced to make a U-turn and make an emergency landing after falling more than 25,000 feet due to a failure in the plane’s pressurization system. According to the IndependentFlight KE189 departed Incheon International Airport (ICN) in Seoul on June 22, 2024, at approximately 16:45 local time, bound for Taichung International Airport (RMQ) in Taiwan.

However, 50 minutes into the trip, the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane began to descend sharply and fell about 26,900 feet in about 15 minutes. According to FL360aero, the message “pressure system (aircraft pressure control function) anomaly” was displayed while the aircraft was flying over Jeju Island.

As a result, several passengers experienced hyperventilation and ear pain, causing oxygen masks to be released inside the aircraft cabin. A passenger said The Taipei Times that children on the flight cried when oxygen masks were deployed during the flight’s drop.

Another passenger said she felt something was wrong because the plane seemed to be floating in the air and the flight attendants remained in their seats.

Upon landing in Taichung, Taiwan, 17 people were evaluated at medical facilities and later discharged without serious injuries.

Korean Air apologized to “everyone affected by this incident” and said: “We are fully cooperating with all relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.” “We have provided comprehensive support to affected passengers, including accommodation, meals and transportation arrangements.”

The flight resumed on the morning of June 23 with a different aircraft, about 19 hours after the initial departure time. Passengers arriving at Taichung International Airport said they were scared and would not take a flight for a while. Taipei Times reported.

A Korean Air spokesperson said the airline is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the pressurization system malfunction, with the intention of addressing any maintenance issues before returning the plane to service.

Boeing, the plane that suffered an in-flight malfunction, has been under enormous pressure following a series of incidents involving its planes.