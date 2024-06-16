Kolhapur accident triggers ‘Ghost Auto’ race, five injured

Five people injured in Kolhapur accident

Kolhapur:

Five people suffered minor injuries after a bicycle collided with a rickshaw in Kolhapur. The rickshaw driver was ejected, but the driverless three-wheeler remained moving, sending pedestrians running before stopping.

Dramatic footage captured by a CCTV camera shows the area near Patki Hospital in Shahupuri. An auto-rickshaw is seen making a U-turn when a bike crashes into it. The rickshaw driver is thrown away due to the impact, but the three-wheeler continues moving in a circle. A man and a woman are seen trying to move out of the way, but the autorickshaw hits them before others stop it.

This comes weeks after a chilling accident in Kolhapur that left three people dead. A car driven by a 72-year-old man collided with two two-wheelers at a busy city intersection on June 3.

Vasant Chavan, who was behind the will, died after the accident, allegedly due to a heart attack. Two other people who were riding bicycles died in the accident. Three other people were injured.