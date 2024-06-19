Key highway from Delhi closed after forest fire in Uttarakhand

Forest department officials are currently inside the forest trying to extinguish the fire.

A massive fire broke out in Tanda forest in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani today as the key highway from Delhi was closed. Tourists traveling to and from Delhi, as well as locals, have been asked to travel via alternative routes via Lalkuan to reach Haldwani and Nainital.

Police and administration have closed the highway from Delhi to Haldwani for security reasons.

The fire broke out in Tanda and Bhakra around 2 pm today and is increasing. Firefighters and forest department officials are working to extinguish the fire. However, smoke and fog have affected visibility in the area, making it difficult to put out the fire.

In several videos from the scene you can see police and firefighters putting out the fire with hoses and even twigs.

This incident comes days after another fire broke out in the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary in Almora district of Uttarakhand. While trying to extinguish the fire, four forestry workers were killed and four injured on June 14, according to news agency PTI.

Due to the current heat wave, forest fire incidents in Uttarakhand have been devastating. Several incidents of forest fires have been reported in Uttarakhand in the near past.