Kerala minister says she was not allowed to visit Kuwait for fire relief operations

Kuwait fire incident: Veena George said it was ‘very unfortunate’ that she did not get permission

Cochin:

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday said it was “unfortunate” that the central government did not allow her to travel to Kuwait to coordinate assistance to people in the state affected in the tragic fire in the Gulf country.

“It is very unfortunate that we did not get consent (to travel to Kuwait). More than half of the people who died were from Kerala. Most of the people who are under treatment are also from Kerala,” George told reporters . at the Cochin International Airport here today.

The Kerala state government called an emergency cabinet meeting on Thursday and announced that Ms George, along with State Director of Mission (NHM), Jeevan Babu, would urgently travel to Kuwait to coordinate efforts related to the treatment. of those from the State who suffered injuries, as well as Supervise the repatriation of the bodies of the victims.

A massive fire broke out on Wednesday in a six-story building in the city of Mangaf in Kuwait, killing at least 48 people. Of the 176 Indian workers at the accommodation center, 45 died and 33 are hospitalized, the Indian embassy said.

The victims include 23 from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Odisha and one each from Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Haryana.

“The Embassy did not give us exact data on the number of people seriously injured. The data we have collected there is that a total of seven people have been admitted to the hospital and 4 of them are from Kerala, but this is not officially declared. The purpose of my visit (to Kuwait) was to be with the injured and draw the attention of the central government to their needs,” Mrs George said today.

#LOOK | Ernakulam: On mortal remains of Kuwait fire victims arriving at Kochi airport, Kerala Health Minister Veena George says, “We are expecting the bodies in a few more minutes. CM Pinarayi Vijayan will also arrive here. They have been all arrangements made, ambulances… pic.twitter.com/vkgYVvDcgN — AIN (@ANI) June 14, 2024

A special Indian Air Force plane carrying the remains of 45 Indian victims that took off from Kuwait is expected to land here on Friday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deepest condolences and assured all possible assistance to those affected by the tragedy.

India’s Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who arrived in Kuwati on Thursday, visited the hospitals where the injured were admitted and interacted with Indian nationals who were undergoing treatment following the tragic fire in Mangaf.

