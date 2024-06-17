Kerala Congress apologizes after BJP says PM, Pope’s post insulted Christians

The Kerala Congress unit has tendered an apology to the Christian community after the BJP flagged a post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Pope Francis.

The state Congress unit had on Sunday shared a photo of the Prime Minister’s meeting with the Pope with the caption: “Finally, the Pope got a chance to meet God”, connecting it with a recent comment by the Prime Minister.

The state BJP said the Congress seat was an “insult” to the Christian community.

This Congress tweet equates Prime Minister Modi with Lord Jesus. This is absolutely unnecessary and is an insult to the Christian community, which worships Jesus. It is shameful that Congress has stopped at this level. pic.twitter.com/79drMyiauF — George Kurian (Modi Ka Parivar) (@GeorgekurianBjp) June 16, 2024

“This Congress tweet equates Prime Minister Modi with Lord Jesus. This is absolutely unnecessary and is an insult to the Christian community, which worships Jesus. It is shameful that the Congress has stopped at this level,” the minister said. Union and BJP leader. Jorge Kurian.

The Congress has now stooped to mock the Pope and the Christian community, mocked BJP state chief K Surendran.

“The @INCIndia Kerala “X” account, apparently run by radical Islamists or urban Naxals, continues to post derogatory and humiliating content against nationalist leaders. Now, it has even stooped to mocking the respected Pope and the Christian community. It is certain that Kerala AICC general secretary @kcvenugopalmp is aware of this. Question is: what are the interests of @RahulGandhi and @kharge in supporting this? Mr. Surendran said.

The Kerala Congress apologized last night and said that insulting any religion was not its tradition.

All the people of this country know that it is not the tradition of the Indian National Congress to insult and belittle any religion, priests and religious idols. Bringing together all religions and creeds and advancing people in a friendly atmosphere… pic.twitter.com/Jg7HBh9BMw — Kerala Congress (@INCKerala) June 16, 2024

“All the people of this country know that it is not the tradition of the Indian National Congress to insult and belittle any religion, priests and religious idols. The Congress is a movement that unites all religions and creeds and guides the people forward in a friendly atmosphere. No Congress member would have the slightest idea of ​​insulting the Pope, whom Christians across the world see as a god. However, the Congress has no qualms about mocking Narendra Modi, who insults the believers of this country by calling himself. God himself.” said the Kerala unit of the Congress.

“We apologize unreservedly if this post has caused any emotional or psychological distress to Christians,” the post said.