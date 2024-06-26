Kenya’s U-turn on tax hikes after 22 people killed in violent protests

Nineteen people were killed in the capital Nairobi, a state-funded rights watchdog said.

Kenyan President William Ruto said on Wednesday that a bill containing controversial tax increases would be “withdrawn,” dramatically reversing course after more than 20 people were killed in clashes with police and parliament was ransacked by protesters opposed to the legislation.

The initially peaceful demonstrations were sparked last week by the 2024 Finance Bill, which politicians passed on Tuesday afternoon, and took the Ruto administration by surprise as demonstrations gained momentum across the country.

But protests led by Generation Z degenerated into violence on Tuesday when police fired live bullets into the crowd outside parliament, leaving the complex looted and partially burned.

Nineteen people were killed in the capital Nairobi, a state-funded human rights watchdog said.

“I admit this and therefore I will not sign the 2024 Finance Bill and it will subsequently be withdrawn,” Ruto told a news conference. “The people have spoken,” he said.

“I will propose a commitment to the young people of our nation, our sons and daughters, so that we listen to them,” he said, in a marked change from his late-night speech on Tuesday, when he compared some of the protesters to “criminals.”

“We can’t kill everyone”

Immediately after his speech, prominent protester Hanifa Adan dismissed Ruto’s announcement as “public relations”.

Referring to his comments from the previous night, he said on X: “He made that speech trying to intimidate us and he saw that it wouldn’t work, that’s why the PR.”

“The bill has been withdrawn, but are they going to bring back everyone who died alive?”

Before Ruto’s change of course, protesters had called for new demonstrations on Thursday.

“Tomorrow we will march again peacefully dressed in white for all our fallen,” Adam had said.

“You can’t kill us all.”

Protesters shared “Tupatane Thursday” (“we meet on Thursday” in Swahili), along with the hashtag #Rejectfinancebill2024 on social media.

Cost of living crisis

Ruto came to power in 2022 promising to champion the needs of impoverished Kenyans, but tax increases under his government have only made life harder for those already struggling with high inflation.

The Kenyan leader had already revoked some fiscal measures last week, prompting the Treasury to warn of a huge budget deficit of 200 billion shillings.

Ruto said on Wednesday that withdrawing the bill would mean a significant hole in funding for development programs to help farmers and teachers, among others.

The cash-strapped government had previously said the increases were necessary to pay off Kenya’s massive debt of about 10 trillion shillings ($78 billion), equivalent to about 70 percent of GDP.

deadly day

On Wednesday, Roseline Odede, chairwoman of Kenya’s state-funded National Human Rights Commission, said “we have recorded 22 deaths,” 19 of them in Nairobi, and added that they would launch an investigation.

“This is the highest number of deaths (in) a single day of protest,” he said, adding that 300 people were injured nationwide.

Simon Kigondu, president of the Kenya Medical Association, said he had never seen “such a level of violence against unarmed people” before.

An official at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi said on Wednesday that doctors were treating “160 people… some of them with soft tissue injuries, others with gunshot wounds.”

Human rights defenders have also accused authorities of kidnapping protesters.

Police did not respond to AFP’s requests for comment.

‘Craziness’

Early on Wednesday, a strong police presence was deployed around Parliament; according to an AFP journalist, the smell of tear gas and dried blood on the ground was still in the air.

A police officer standing in front of the complex’s broken barricades told AFP he had seen the scenes on television.

“It was crazy, we hope everything is calm today,” he said.

In the central business district, where protests were concentrated, merchants surveyed the damage.

“They left nothing, just the boxes. I don’t know how long it will take to recover,” James Ng’ang’a, whose electronics store was looted, told AFP.

The unrest has alarmed the international community, and Washington on Wednesday called on Kenya to respect the right to peaceful protest.

Ruto’s administration is under pressure from the IMF, which has urged the country to implement fiscal reforms to access financing.

