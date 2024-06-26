Kenyan Indians asked to limit ‘non-essential’ movements amid violent protests

At least five protesters were shot dead and more than 150 injured in Nairobi. (Archive)

New Delhi:

India has advised its citizens in Kenya to exercise utmost caution and restrict non-essential movements amid violent protests in the East African nation against the government’s proposed tax hikes.

“In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movements and avoid areas affected by protests and violence until the situation clears up,” the consulate said. Indian in Kenya in a statement. notice posted on social media platform X.

NOTICE TO INDIAN CITIZENS IN KENYA In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movements and avoid areas affected by protests and violence until the situation clears up. — India in Kenya (@IndiainKenya) June 25, 2024

“Follow local news and the Mission website and social media for updates,” he added.

At least five protesters were shot dead and more than 150 injured in Nairobi when police used tear gas and live ammunition after thousands of people stormed Kenya’s Parliament and set part of it on fire.

