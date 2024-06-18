KCR power deals caused Rs 6,000 crore loss to Telangana: sources

KCR was the chief minister of Telangana between 2014 and 2023.

The Telangana government estimates that the state exchequer may have suffered a loss of up to Rs 6,000 crore due to what they claim were irregularities in power purchase agreements drawn up by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government.

After receiving a notice from an inquiry commission set up to probe alleged irregularities, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said no inquiry could be ordered into a decision of the Electricity Regulatory Commission. He also questioned the neutrality of former judge Narasimha Reddy, who heads the probe panel.

On Tuesday, documents were made available to the media showing that the power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Chhattisgarh had not been ratified or sanctioned by the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC).

Rao, popularly known as KCR, has criticized Justice Narasimha Reddy’s Commission of Inquiry and has even sought the recusal of the former Patna High Court chief justice. Calling the commission illegal, he has argued that it lacks the authority to investigate PPAs and issues related to the construction of power plants once the TSERC has approved them.

However, officials have clarified that though the agreement with Chhattisgarh was operational by the end of 2017, the power supply was only 1,000 MW, which meant Telangana had to purchase additional power from the market, incurring additional cost. 2,083 crore between 2017 and 2022.

“The previous government claimed to have paid Rs 3.9 per unit for power, but the actual cost was Rs 5.64 per unit, including other expenses. Between 2017 and 2022, Telangana purchased 17,996 million units for Rs 7,719 crore. The government claimed that it had paid Rs 1,081 crore to Chhattisgarh for power, but the transmission charge to deliver the power was Rs 1,362 crore Taking into account all these costs, the per unit expenditure was Rs 5.64, which was Rs 5.64 crore. It is Rs 3,110 crore more than the agreed price of Rs 3.9 per unit, a senior official explained.

KCR, who played a pivotal role in the movement for a separate Telangana, became its first chief minister after its creation in 2014 and remained in office until last year, when his Bharat Rashtra Samithi suffered a comprehensive defeat by the Congress, which won. 64 of the 119 seats in the state Assembly. That number increased to 65 after a recent survey.