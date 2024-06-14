Kate Middleton says she is “making good progress” with cancer treatment

Kate Middleton’s improving health means she will be able to appear in public for the first time. (Archive)

London:

Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, has said she is making good progress while undergoing preventive chemotherapy but is “not out of the woods” ahead of her first public appearance on Saturday since surgery revealed the presence of cancer. .

In a personal written message posted on Friday, Kate said she had been “blown away” by the thousands of kind messages from around the world following her cancer announcement in March.

She said they had made a big difference to her and her husband, the heir to the throne, Prince William.

“I’m making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” her statement read.

“On bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to let your body rest. But on good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good.”

Her improved health means she will be able to appear in public for the first time since last December, when she joined other royals for an annual church service on Christmas Day.

Kate, 42, will accompany her three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, in a carriage during Saturday’s ‘Trooping the Colour’, an annual military parade held in central London to mark the official birthday of the monarch.

He will also join King Charles, Queen Camilla and the other senior members of the family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the high-profile pinnacle of the event.

While Kate said she hoped to participate in other events this year, her aides cautioned that Saturday did not mark a return to a full work schedule.

“My treatment is ongoing and will last a few more months,” he said. “I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join in on some public engagements over the summer, but I also know I’m not out of the woods yet.”

ABDOMINAL SURGERY

Kate spent two weeks in the hospital in January after undergoing major abdominal surgery, and two months later announced in a video message that tests had revealed the presence of cancer and that she would begin preventive chemotherapy.

His office, Kensington Palace, declined to give further details about the type of cancer or his treatment, other than to say that preventive chemotherapy had begun in February.

In her message, Kate said that on days when she felt good, it was “a pleasure to participate in school life, spending personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity.” As part of that, she started working from home and was able to hold some meetings.

“I’m learning to be patient, especially in the face of uncertainty,” said the princess, often known by her maiden name Kate Middleton. “Take each day as it comes, listen to my body, and allow myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”

A new photo of the princess was also released to coincide with her message, showing Kate looking well dressed in a jacket and jeans, standing under a tree on the Windsor estate, west of London, where the family home is located.

His illness has coincided with that of Charles, 75, who is also undergoing cancer treatment. He returned to public duties in April and has kept busy, although his daily commitments are being limited to minimize the risks to his recovery.

The monarch was delighted to learn that Kate would attend Saturday’s parade, a royal source said. Kensington Palace also said William was pleased to see Kate beginning to return to work and the projects that were so important to her.

“He will continue to focus his time on providing for his wife and children, while continuing to perform his public duties,” a spokesperson said.

