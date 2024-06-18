Karnataka High Court grants 15-day bail to rape accused so he can marry survivor who turned 18

High Court grants man accused of rape 15-day bail to marry survivor who turned 18 (Representational)

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka High Court has granted a 23-year-old man accused of raping a girl when she was 16 years and nine months a 15-day bail to marry her.

The families of both parties are in favor of the marriage, especially since the young woman, who has just turned 18, has given birth to a son.

DNA tests have confirmed that the man accused of the rape is the girl’s biological father.

The court ordered the petitioner, who is due to return to custody on the night of July 3, to produce a marriage certificate at the next hearing on July 4.

The court said its decision is aimed at protecting the interests of the child and supporting the young mother.

Justice M Nagaprasanna issued the interim order dated last Saturday in response to a plea by the accused, seeking to dismiss the charges as both the families wish to go ahead with the wedding.

The accused, a native of Mysuru district, was arrested in February 2023 following allegations by the girl’s mother that he repeatedly sexually assaulted her daughter, who was then 16 years and nine months old.

He is facing charges under Section 376(2)(n) of the IPC and Sections 5(L), 5(j)(ii) and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

In light of the circumstances, Justice Nagaprasanna noted the need for marriage to support the young mother and child, given their vulnerable situation.

