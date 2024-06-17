Karnataka BJP leader MB Bhanuprakash dies of heart attack during protest over fuel price hike

He served as state vice-president of the BJP.

Shivamogga (Karnataka):

Karnataka BJP leader and former MLC MB Bhanuprakash (69) died on Monday due to a heart attack after participating in a protest against the fuel price hike introduced by the Congress government in the state on Saturday.

Soon after the Gopi Circle protest in Shivamogga town, Bhanuprakash collapsed. Although BJP workers rushed him to a private hospital, he was declared brought dead there.

The body has been sent to his native place, Muttur.

Bhanuprakash, a dedicated RSS worker, served as state vice-president of the BJP.

Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra said the sudden demise of Bhanuprakash, a Sangh loyalist who worked hard to strengthen the party in the state, has shocked him.

“Bhanuprakash worked for the BJP till his last breath. His demise has caused a huge loss to the party,” Vijayendra said.

