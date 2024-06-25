Karnataka bans use of artificial colors in vegetable, chicken and fish skewers, cites health concerns

Karnataka found eight kebab samples unsafe due to use of artificial colors (Representative)

New Delhi:

The Karnataka government on Monday banned the use of artificial colors in the preparation of vegetarian, chicken and fish kebabs in the state, saying it can have serious impact on the health of the public.

Announcing the decision on 10 lakh rupees.

“Artificial dyes are harmful to the body and can cause adverse health effects,” he said.

The Karnataka Food Safety and Standards Department had received several complaints that restaurants across the state were using artificial colors in kebabs. The department then tested 39 kebab samples in laboratories and found that as many as eight of them were unsafe due to the use of artificial colours.

Sunset Yellow was found in seven samples, while Sunset Yellow and Carmoisine were found in another sample.

The use of artificial colors in the preparation of kebabs is not permitted as per rule 16 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products and Food Additives Standards) Regulations, 2011.

Earlier in March, the state government banned the use of artificial colors in ‘Gobi Manchurian’ and ‘Cotton Candy’ because their use causes adverse effects on public health, especially on children.