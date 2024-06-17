Kanchanjunga Express Accident: What is Kavach? Safety system missing on Bengal route where trains crashed

Agood’s train crashed from behind into the Kolkata-bound Kanchanjunga Express.

Kavach, the Indian-made system to help prevent accidents if two trains travel on the same line, was not available on the Darjeeling tracks where the two trains collided today. At least eight passengers were killed and more than 50 injured after a goods train rammed the Kolkata-bound Kanchanjunga Express from behind.

While an old video of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explaining the Kavach system went viral after today’s accident, officials said the system is yet to be installed in much of the railway network.

“The Railways plans to implement the security system on the Delhi-Guwahati route with an aim to cover over 6,000 km of tracks by next year. Bengal falls within the 3,000 km of tracks that Kavach will protect this year. The system will be applied to the Delhi-Howrah route,” Jaya Varma Sinha, chairman of the Railway Board, told NDTV.

Currently, Kavach is present on more than 1,500 kilometers of roads. The Center had planned to add 2,000 km of rail network to Kavach during 2022-23 and aims to cover around 34,000 km of rail network. The Indian railway system is more than 1 lakh kilometers long.

“If Kavach was implemented, something like this accident could probably be avoided. However, it is an expensive system to operate,” former Railway Board CEO Prempal Sharma told NDTV.

What is Kavach?

Kavach is an automatic train protection (ATP) system, developed indigenously by the Research Design and Standards Organization (RSCO) with three Indian companies.

The safety system monitors the speed of trains but also helps locomotive drivers avoid missing danger signals and ensure trains run safely, especially in low visibility conditions.

How does it work?

Kavach controls the speed of the train by automatically braking if the driver does not apply the brakes in time.

RFID (radio frequency identification) tags are placed on the tracks and in the station yard and signs to identify the tracks and locate the train and its direction. When the system is activated, all trains within a 5 km radius will stop to allow a train on an adjacent track to pass safely.

On-board display of signal appearance (OBDSA) helps locomotive pilots see signals even when visibility is low due to bad weather. Normally, locomotive pilots have to look out the window to detect signals.

The safety system sends a signal to a locomotive’s pilot when approaching a “red signal” and applies automatic brakes if necessary to avoid running over the signal.

In 2022, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said he had personally tested the safety system.

“The rear collision test was successful. Kavach automatically stopped the locomotive within 380 m of another locomotive ahead,” he said in a post on X.

Here is a video of the Minister of Railways explaining how the system works:

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw @AshwiniVaishnaw

The Honorable Minister of Railways briefs during the live tests of #kavach automatic train protection technology on Lingampalli – Vikarabad section, South Central Railway #NationalSafetyDay@RailMinIndia@drmsecunderabadpic.twitter.com/jtW5EXECm3 – South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) March 4, 2022

The system also transmits SoS messages during emergency situations.