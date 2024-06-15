Kamran Akmal names Pakistani star ‘Virat Kohli’s little finger’, then sparks strike rate debate

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has caught the attention of fans on social media with his latest comments on India’s master batsman Virat Kohli. Comparing Kohli with his brother Umar Akmal, Kamran said the underdog Pakistan batsman has better statistics than the former India captain, as far as the T20 World Cup is concerned. Kamran, who has been accused of his involvement in spot-fixing, also criticized Kohli and said that unlike the Indian great, Umar does not have PR firms to share his statistics and performances.

“Mujhe stats kal aaye hain. Mein baat kar raha hu Umar ki (I got the stats yesterday, I am talking about Umar). World Cup matches in T20, Umar and Virat Kohli. Umar is like Virat Kohli’s little finger ( “compared to) Virat Kohli’s performance and stature, the kind of player he is (but Umar has) better strike rate than Virat Kohli, he also runs (in T20 World Cups),” Kamran said on ARY News.

“Hamari koi PR company nahi hai. We do not spread our statistics on social media. If these (Umar’s) statistics were part of these 15 players (Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad), it is waqt tak tabahi aa jani thi ( “It would have created chaos),” added the former stumper, highlighting Kohli’s 80 international tons.

Kami says Umar Akmal has better stats than Kohli in T20 world cups, but doesn’t have a PR company pic.twitter.com/XW2Bzmriir —Ghumman (@emclub77) June 14, 2024

For the record, Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the history of the T20 World Cup and holds several records in the shortest format of the game.

Umar, on the other hand, has not played for Pakistan in over five years, last featuring in a T20I against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

However, Umar recently became the talk of the town on social media. She decided to flaunt her abs on social media, showing off her fitness standards, silencing those who feel she is off the team due to her poor physical health.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team was eliminated from the T20 World Cup on Friday, even without playing its final group match against Ireland.

The United States and India advanced to the Super 8 stage of the Pakistan group.