K Suresh to NDTV in speaker posts queue

K Suresh of the Congress has been an eight-time MP from Mavelikara in Kerala.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, a late entrant in the race for Lok Sabha speaker, accused the government of “breaking convention” regarding the appointment of an opposition leader as deputy speaker of the House. “We are trying to get a consensus, but the ruling party… is not ready. Consensus means that if we support the president, then they should hand over the MP’s post to the opposition,” he told NDTV.

Mr. Suresh was also asked about the futility of contesting an election for the post of Speaker, given that he is elected by simple majority and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance can potentially count on over 300 votes. “Numbers are not the point. Winning or losing is a different matter.”

“The point is that there is a convention in the Lok Sabha… a convention that the government is breaking. There is a system for the post of president (referring to the opposition’s argument that the vice president must belong to a non-ruling party to ensure balance) and that has been broken…” he told NDTV.

Suresh also dismissed the BJP-led NDA’s claim that the opposition is resorting to “pressure tactics”.

“We’re not pushing… we’re just asking for our right. The vice president is the opposition’s right… that’s all we’re doing. If they’re not even willing to do that…” he said with a shrug. .

Suresh also referred to the dispute over the post of caretaker president, which Congress and the opposition expected to be given to him given his status as one of the senior parliamentarians.

There was drama in Parliament this morning after the BJP-led NDA government approached the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc to build consensus to reappoint Kota MP Om Birla as president.

READ | Government vs opposition for presidential election, first contest in decades

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met leaders of the INDIA block, including Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, and went to where the opposition wanted the vice president’s post.

READ | In the spokesperson row, Rajnath Singh’s call, Congress MP’s response

However, sources told NDTV that the BJP said a decision on his deputy would be taken later.

The opposition, however, refused to accept and as the clock ticked towards the noon deadline, rumors emerged that Congress’s K Suresh would be offered as an alternative to Om Birla.

And so it happened; When footage showed senior leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance accompanying Birla to submit his papers, it was confirmed that Suresh had submitted his name.

This means that, for the first time in decades, there will be a formal election to elect the Speaker.

READ | Om Birla to be president again, BJP-led government sticks to continuity

Meanwhile, in the inevitable back-and-forth that followed the opposition’s decision, BJP sources told NDTV that efforts were made to build consensus, but the opposition responded with “pressure politics”.

Sources said KC Venugopal of the Congress and TR Baalu ​​of Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK insisted on a compromise from the BJP, that the vice-president would be an opposition MP.

Earlier, as the INDIA block awaited the BJP’s response, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi referred to media reports quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the opposition to work “constructively”.

“Newspapers today reported that PM Modi said that the opposition should cooperate constructively. Rajnath Singh called Mallikarjun Kharge and asked him to provide support… the entire opposition said we will support him, but the convention is that the vice president should be on our side. Rajnath Singh said he would Call again… but he has not done so yet… Prime Minister is asking for cooperation but our leader is being insulted…”

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get the latest NDTV updates in your chat.