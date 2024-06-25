K Suresh files nomination for president’s post, forcing election for the first time

The Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday nominated Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-time MP from Kerala, for the post of Lok Sabha speaker, triggering an election for the top parliamentary post for the first time since 1946.

Suresh’s nomination underscores the tense standoff between the INDIA group and the BJP-led ruling coalition, which had moved closer to the opposition (Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were tasked with to reach a consensus to re-elect Kota). MP Om Birla as spokesperson.

The INDIA bloc said it was ready to back Birla but demanded that the MP’s post be given to an opposition member, in line with parliamentary tradition.

However, there was no response from the BJP until 11.50 am, 10 minutes before the deadline for submission of documents, after which it emerged that the opposition would nominate Mr. Suresh.

Sources said the BJP indicated that a decision on the vice president’s post would be taken at a later stage and once again asked the opposition to support Birla.

The clash between the new BJP-led coalition and the opposition comes 24 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need for consensus to run the government and the country.