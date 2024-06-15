‘Just a social media king’: Former teammate rips Babar Azam, exposes PCB’s flaws

Disgraced Pakistani batsman Ahmed Shehzad has launched a scathing attack on the senior members of the team, following the team’s elimination from the T20 World Cup. In a viral rant, Shehzad urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to get rid of senior players including captain Babar Azam, star pacer Shaheen Afridi and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. Shehzad suggested that the players have been given enough time to perform and improve, but there has been no improvement.

Shehzad also accused Babar of indulging in groupism within the team to protect his teammates and close friends.

“Over the last 4-5 years, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf have played regularly for Pakistan. They have been given enough time to perform. Due to groupism in the team, they’ve been holding their own each other and saying ‘we are learning from our mistakes’ What exactly are you learning? You needed to win by a big margin to improve your net run rate against Canada However, Babar scored the slowest fifty. Pakistan cricket has been ruined because of personal milestones. You talk about leadership but you don’t have any. You are just a social media generated king. You have 4-5 years to improve but you didn’t win us anything. fitness is also not up to the mark. You are playing politics in the team, you are no longer at your best, instead your cricket is declining,” Shehzad said during a chat on Geo News.

Ahmed Shehzad demands the expulsion of Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen, Fakhar and Haris Rauf from the team. pic.twitter.com/fmohW377ab — (@CallMeSheri1) June 14, 2024

Shehzad told PCB to take strict action against Babar and company, instead of blaming the young players who have not been given enough time to reach an agreement.

“You are only good at making friends. Since becoming PCB president, Mohsin Naqvi has made two big mistakes. Firstly, by reappointing Babar as captain. Secondly, by appointing Wahab Riaz as chief selector He has been very unprofessional in his decision. “You will be forced not to eliminate these 7-8 players who have been part of the groupism within the team. If you don’t crack down on these players, it will be tough on those who will be fired,” he added.

Pakistan was left out of the T20 World Cup after the United States’ match against Ireland was canceled due to rain.