Julian Assange leaves US court a ‘free man’ after plea deal

Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands:

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was released by a court in the US Pacific island territory of Saipan on Wednesday after pleading guilty to violating US espionage laws, in a deal that will see him return home to Australia.

During the three-hour hearing, Assange pleaded guilty to a criminal charge of conspiracy to obtain and disclose classified U.S. national defense documents, but said he believed the First Amendment of the Constitution, which protects freedom of speech, protected their activities.

“When I was working as a journalist, I encouraged my source to provide information that was said to be classified so that it could be published,” he told the court.

“I believed the First Amendment protected that activity, but I accept that it was… a violation of the espionage statute.”

Chief U.S. District Judge Ramona V. Manglona accepted his plea and released him because of the time he had already served in a British jail.

Assange, 52, left Saipan on a private jet accompanied by Australia’s ambassadors to the United States and the United Kingdom, according to flight logs. They will then travel to Canberra and land shortly before 7:00 p.m. (09:00 GMT).

Assange had agreed to plead guilty to a single criminal charge, according to documents filed in the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.

The U.S. territory in the Western Pacific was chosen because of its opposition to travel to the U.S. mainland and because of its proximity to Australia, prosecutors said.

Dozens of media outlets from around the world attended the hearing, and many more gathered outside the courtroom to cover the proceedings. The media was not allowed into the courtroom to film the hearing.

“I look at this and think about how overloaded his senses must be, walking between the press after years of sensory depravity and the four walls of his high-security cell in Belmarsh prison,” said Stella Assange, the wife of the founder of WikiLeaks, on the social media platform. x.

LONG SAGA

Australian-born Assange spent more than five years in a high-security British prison and took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for seven as he fought accusations of sexual crimes in Sweden and fought extradition to the United States, where he faced 18 criminal charges.

Assange’s supporters see him as a victim because he exposed US wrongdoing and possible crimes, including in the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. Washington has said the release of the secret documents put lives in danger.

The Australian government has advocated for his release and has raised the issue with the United States several times.

“This is not something that has happened in the last 24 hours,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“This is something that has been considered, worked on patiently and worked on in a calibrated way, and that’s how we behave in Australia.”

