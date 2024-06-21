Josef Mengele, the infamous Nazi concentration camp doctor

Josef Mengele, known as the “Angel of Death,” is a haunting figure remembered for his atrocities at the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II. He earned his name by performing deadly experiments on prisoners in the Nazi concentration camp.

Born on March 16, 1911 in Gunzburg, Germany, he studied medicine and anthropology at the University of Munich and received his doctorate in 1935.

Mengele joined the Nazi Party in 1937 and the Schutzstaffel, a major paramilitary organization under Adolf Hitler, in 1938.

He arrived at Auschwitz in May 1943 and was assigned the position of camp doctor. His main job was to decide the fate of the prisoners as they arrived. He would choose who would work in harsh conditions and who would go directly to the gas chambers to be murdered.

His medical experiments were famous for their extreme cruelty and lack of scientific value. He focused specifically on twins, believing that studying them could reveal genetic information useful to Nazi beliefs. Victims, including children and adults, endured surgeries, injections, and other painful procedures without any pain relief, often resulting in excruciating deaths. He even tried changing eye color through injections. These experiments were carried out without the consent of the victims.

“In a grotesque perversion of the role of the doctor, the so-called Angel of Death of Auschwitz used his knowledge of the workings of life to destroy it. He determined who would die immediately in the gas chambers of Auschwitz and who would be exploited for labor or “The Nazi science before he was murdered,” the US Department of Justice said in a report.

“When prisoners arrived at Auschwitz, Mengele and his ‘medical’ colleagues selected for slave labor those who appeared medically fit (thus condemning them to work in inhumane and often deadly conditions) or who could be used by the Third Reich in some other way. “All other prisoners, the vast majority, were immediately killed by gassing in specially designed asphyxiation chambers,” he added.

For his experiments, he allegedly removed prisoners’ organs without anesthesia and intentionally infected his subjects with diseases.

Due to her highly visible and significant role in the Hitler regime’s murderous reign of terror, Mengele effectively became a symbol of the Holocaust; In particular, his name became synonymous with the evil of Auschwitz.

When World War II ended, Mengele left Auschwitz and avoided capture for many years. Despite the efforts of those searching for Nazi criminals and international authorities, he managed to evade prosecution using different aliases in several countries.

In 1979, there was enough evidence to confirm Mengele’s death in Brazil, where he was living under an assumed name. Forensic investigations in 1985 conclusively identified his remains and confirmed that he had drowned in a swimming accident.

Mengele became known as the embodiment of evil at Auschwitz, where more than a million people, mostly Jews, were murdered. His actions, seen as a horrific misuse of medical knowledge, showed how low people can fall under oppressive governments.