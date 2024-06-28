Jos Buttler admits ‘mistake’ that cost England 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final against India

Disappointed after the defeat against India in the semi-final, England captain Jos Buttler admitted that the Men in Blue “played better” than his team and said that the Rohit Sharma-led side deserved to reach the ICC T20 World Cup final as they played well on a “challenging surface”. The clash between the two unbeaten sides has been set for Saturday, with India set to take on South Africa in the T20 World Cup final after the Rohit Sharma-led side sealed a thumping 68-run win over England at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

The past was swept away by the Indian spinners who bore the brunt of England’s aggression. The nightmare of 2022 was left behind after the Indian team avenged their 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England.

The England captain said his team let India take 20-25 runs and were “outplayed” by the Men in Blue’s bowlers, admitting that the toss was not the significant factor in the outcome of the match.

Buttler also praised India for playing a “good game of cricket”, stating that he did not expect conditions to change much after the rain.

“India certainly outplayed us. We let them make 20-25 runs too many. It was a challenging surface on which they played well. They outplayed us and fully deserved the win. Very different conditions (to 2022), credit to India. “I played a very good game of cricket. With the rain around, I didn’t expect the conditions to change so much. I don’t think they beat us,” Buttler said in a post-match presentation.

“Both our players (Rashid and Livingstone) bowled well. In retrospect, we should have beaten Moeen because of the way he played spin, with the way the spinners bowled. We are very proud of everyone’s effort. We stuck together, “we fell short when it mattered most,” he added.

Buttler acknowledged India’s superiority on the Guyana surface and applauded the Men in Blue’s “fantastic bowler” who took six wickets. The England captain praised his team for their efforts throughout the tournament, saying they had “a lot of adversity throughout the competition” but still overcame it as a group to play some really good cricket in places.

“They scored above par. I don’t think the toss was necessarily the difference between the teams. They have some fantastic bowlers. They scored above par and with a brilliant bowling attack, it was always going to be a tough chase. With everything that’s happened throughout the tournament, I’m really proud of everyone’s effort to be here. You can only play whoever is put in front of you. We’ve had a lot of adversity throughout the competition, we stuck together well as a group and played some really good cricket at times, but we fell short when it mattered the most,” he added.

Coming into the match, riding on the back of Rohit’s belligerent fifty cameos and Suryakumar Yadav’s fireworks at the Providence Stadium, the late flourish of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja propelled India to 171/7.

While chasing the target of 172, the Three Lions came out roaring, looking to defend their crown, but the unbeaten Indian team was too big a challenge for the defending champions. With England scoring at a healthy rate of 8+ runs, visions of the 2022 World Cup semi-final slowly started to emerge among Indian fans.

Openers Buttler and Phil Salt got off to a solid start but the combination of Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah disrupted the top order. At that time, England were 72/7, meaning they needed 100 runs from their remaining 46 balls.

It was all over for the defending champions after Jofra Archer was handed lbw to Japrit Bumrah, having made a superb 21 off 15 balls, ending England’s innings on 103.

