Joe Biden Freezes, Barack Obama Guides Him Off Stage at Los Angeles Fundraiser

Barack Obama removes Joe Biden from the stage

US President Joe Biden appeared to freeze during a campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles on Saturday and had to be guided off stage by Barack Obama.

President Biden and former President Obama applauded after a 45-minute interview with Jimmy Kimmel at the Peacock Theatre. Joe Biden was momentarily fixated on the crowd for about 10 seconds until Obama grabbed his arm and led him off the stage.

This is a summary of record-breaking Democratic fundraising for Joe Biden’s re-election campaign (raising $28 million). Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden offer final greetings to the Peacock Theater crowd as Obama takes Biden’s hand to lead him off stage after 40 minutes… pic.twitter.com/xbE2jf3jdz —Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 16, 2024

“This is not normal,” one user wrote beneath the post on X (formerly Twitter).

this is not normal pic.twitter.com/X6bX6RVBrm —Alex Bruesewitz ???????? (@alexbruesewitz) June 16, 2024

Another called the video “hard to watch.” He wrote: “Joe (Biden) literally stood frozen on stage for 10 seconds before Obama came to his rescue. Tell me who is the de facto POTUS.”

this video is difficult to watch Joe literally stood frozen on stage for 10 seconds before Obama came to his rescue. Tell me who is the de facto POTUS —Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) June 16, 2024

The incident joins a series of moments caught on camera in which President Biden appeared disoriented or confused about his surroundings. Recently, at the G7 summit in Italy, he appeared to get lost during a parachute display, prompting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to guide him back for a group photo with other world leaders.

THE ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER had to intervene and stop Joe Biden from walking away today This guy is a TOTAL SHAME on the world stage. he is totally gone pic.twitter.com/BzAIVw1J1i – Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 13, 2024

Before that, during a June 16 concert at the White House, Biden appeared momentarily disoriented, standing tall and staring into the distance as others danced and sang.

Pay close attention to Joe Biden’s hands in this video! pic.twitter.com/C5r0ceTNnX —Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 12, 2024

Last week, US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden defended President Joe Biden’s age during a campaign speech in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She maintained that age should not be a deciding factor in elections and claimed that her husband and her opponent Donald Trump were “essentially the same age.” Jill Biden praised her husband as a “healthy and wise 81-year-old woman,” saying the election was about the “character of the person leading our country” and not age.