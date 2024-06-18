Joe Biden eases the path of immigration. Will it benefit Indians in the US?

The Biden administration has also simplified the process for children who arrived in the United States illegally.

Joe Biden has announced a new policy to allow illegal immigrants in the US to obtain legal status if they are married to US citizens, the White House said. The announcement, an election-year move that could reinvigorate some liberal voters, comes at a time when the Biden administration has been trying to walk a fine line on immigration. The president of the United States unveiled the effort Tuesday at an event at the White House.

The action will apply to those who have been in the country for at least 10 years and are married to a US citizen before June 17, 2024. The White House believes that about 500,000 people will benefit. Additionally, about 50,000 stepchildren of U.S. citizens would be eligible.

An estimated 1.1 million immigrants in the United States illegally are married to U.S. citizens, according to data from the advocacy organization FWD.us.

What does the move mean?

The new rules will not expand eligibility for permanent residency, but rather simplify the process for those who already qualify. The rules remove the requirement that they leave the country as part of the application process.

Marrying a U.S. citizen generally makes it easier to become a U.S. citizen. But people who crossed the border illegally – rather than arriving in the country with a visa – must return to their home countries to complete the process of obtaining a green card. The new rules would change that by allowing families to remain in the country while they seek legal status. “These actions will promote family unity and strengthen our economy, providing significant benefit to the country and helping American citizens and their non-citizen family members stay together,” the White House said.

Will it benefit undocumented Indians in the US?

The move is expected to ease fears of deportation among Indians living in Indian-American households. Indians constitute the third largest group of undocumented immigrants in the United States, according to Pew Research Center Estimates for 2021. It shows that since 2011, the number of undocumented Indians in the United States has grown by 70 percent, the fastest growth of all nationalities.

Those who qualify will receive work authorization and the right to remain in the United States for up to three years while applying for permanent residency. Once someone has permanent residency, also known as a green card, that person could, in theory, apply for citizenship later.

In a June 4 comment on the asylum ban, Biden said that in the coming weeks he would “talk about how we can make our immigration system more fair and equitable.”

The Biden administration has also simplified the process for children who came to the United States illegally, known as Dreamers, to obtain work visas if they graduated from college and have a “high-skilled job offer.”