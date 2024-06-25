Joe Biden ‘deeply disturbed’ as Texas woman Elizabeth Wolf attempts to drown Palestinian-American child

Elizabeth Wolf reportedly grabbed the boy and then the girl, whom she pushed underwater.

Washington:

US President Joe Biden said on Monday he was “deeply disturbed” by reports that a woman allegedly tried to drown a Palestinian-American child in a swimming pool in Texas.

The woman has been charged with capital murder, court records show, following the May incident that garnered national attention over the weekend.

The 42-year-old woman, identified as Elizabeth Wolf, allegedly approached a mother wearing a hijab at the pool of a suburban apartment near Dallas.

He then asked if the mother’s six-year-old son and three-year-old daughter belonged to him and also made racial remarks, according to US media reports.

The woman reportedly grabbed the boy, who managed to free himself, and then grabbed the girl, whom she pushed underwater.

“No child should ever be subjected to a violent attack, and my heart goes out to the family,” Biden said on X on Monday.

“I am deeply concerned by reports of an attempted drowning of a 3-year-old Palestinian-American boy in a neighborhood pool,” he said.

On Saturday, the Texas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which called for an investigation into hate crimes, held a press conference about the incident.

In a CAIR statement, the mother said her family were American citizens of Palestinian origin.

The episode comes as the war in Gaza ignites fierce passions in the United States, particularly on college campuses, where there have been numerous protests.

It has also led to a series of anti-Semitic and Islamophobic acts across the country.

In November, a man shot and wounded three students of Palestinian origin in the northeastern state of Vermont.

And in early October, a six-year-old Muslim boy was stabbed to death near Chicago in a crime directly linked to the war in Gaza, according to police.

