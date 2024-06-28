Joe Biden and Donald Trump face off in critical US presidential debate

Trump-Biden debate live: Debate takes place four months before US presidential election (Archive)

US President Joe Biden and his Republican rival Donald Trump take the stage for a debate that will offer voters a rare side-by-side look at the two oldest candidates ever to run for the US presidency.

The two rivals did not shake hands as they took their positions on podiums separated by a few centimeters in a studio without a live audience. They will attempt to reframe the political narrative as they clash over economic issues, foreign policy and international crises, the country’s immigration crisis, and the state of American democracy.

The debate, which takes place four months before the US presidential election, will be presented by CNN and broadcast on all US networks.

There will be no audience in the studio during the debate and the microphones will be disconnected once the candidate’s speaking time ends.

‘Your son is a convicted felon’: Trump lashes out at Biden

“Your son is a convicted felon. Joe could be a convicted felon for everything he has done in office. This man is a criminal. I did nothing wrong. We had a rigged system,” Trump told Biden

“Will you denounce those who attacked the Capitol?”: Biden to Trump

“This man is a convicted felon. He did nothing to stop what happened at the Capitol. Will you charge the people who attacked the Capitol?” Biden asked Trump.

US presidential debate live: Donald Trump on the war in Ukraine Donald Trump says: “The war in Ukraine would never have started if we had a leader.”

US presidential debate live: Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump over immigration actions Joe Biden said his administration worked very hard to reach a bipartisan border deal with Congress and criticized Trump’s actions on immigration during his presidency. “We’re in a situation where, when I was president, I was separating babies from their mothers, putting them in cages and making sure their families were separated. That’s not the right way to proceed,” Biden said.

US Presidential Election Live Updates: Joe Biden Calls Overturning Roe v. Wade ‘Terrible Thing’ US President Joe Biden has attacked Republican Donald Trump for his role in limiting abortion access in the United States, calling it a “terrible thing” after his Republican rival boasted of nominating Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe v Wade. “It’s been a terrible thing they’ve done,” Biden said, in one of his strongest criticisms of his presidential predecessor as the two faced off in Atlanta in their first in-person debate of the 2024 election season.

US presidential debate live: Donald Trump says he won’t block abortion drugs as president Former President Donald Trump said he would not block abortion drugs if elected. He also said he agreed with the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the abortion pill. “I put three great Supreme Court justices on the court and they voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and move it back to the states,” he said. “Now the states are figuring it out.”

US presidential debate live: Joe Biden on abortion rights Joe Biden says Donald Trump’s role in curbing abortion access is “a terrible thing.”

US presidential debate live: Joe Biden criticizes Donald Trump over jobs Former President Donald Trump claimed that job growth under President Joe Biden is all “recovery” gains after pandemic lockdowns temporarily devastated the U.S. economy. In March and April 2020, when the global economy collapsed due to the pandemic, nearly 22 million jobs were lost during the Trump administration. The United States began recovering jobs immediately following the implementation of major relief and recovery measures, creating more than 12 million jobs between May and December 2020. The recovery continued after Biden took office, and the United States met and exceeded its pre-pandemic employment totals in June 2022.

US presidential debate live: Donald Trump on Afghanistan withdrawal Former President Donald Trump called the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan ordered by President Joe Biden “the most shameful day in the history of our country’s life.” “We were leaving Afghanistan, but we were leaving with dignity, with strength, with power,” Trump said.

Live US presidential debate: Donald Trump says inflation is ‘killing’ America Inflation is “killing our country,” Republican Donald Trump said Thursday in his opening attack on US President Joe Biden in their first debate of the 2024 election cycle. “He hasn’t done a good job. He’s done a bad job. And inflation is killing our country. It’s absolutely killing us,” Trump said.

US Presidential Election Live Updates: Joe Biden and Donald Trump Did Not Shake Hands President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump did not shake hands as they entered the debate stage. The two candidates last met in a debate in 2020, where they also did not shake hands due to Covid-19 protocols. Before the debate, two former Biden advisers said they expected Biden would “probably not” extend his hand, with one saying, “He didn’t have to in 2020, why change that now?”

US presidential debate live updates: Biden and Trump slam each other ahead of debate Ahead of the CNN debate, both sides launched new attack ads, with Donald Trump’s team running TV spots accusing Joe Biden of mismanaging the economy and encouraging illegal immigration. Biden’s Democratic Party, on the other hand, paid for five huge billboards in Atlanta criticizing Trump over his legal problems.

