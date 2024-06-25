Jayaprakash Narayan to Mulayam Singh Yadav, 10 leaders who emerged strong from Indira Gandhi’s emergence

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was imprisoned for several months.

In what was a late All India Radio broadcast on June 25, 1975, Indira Gandhi, the then Indian Prime Minister, announced that the President had proclaimed a State of Emergency. The decision to impose Emergency came soon after the Supreme Court granted a conditional stay of the Allahabad High Court verdict, declaring Gandhi’s election to the lower house of Parliament null and void. He was also asked to distance himself from parliamentary proceedings.

During what were arguably the toughest 21 months of the Emergency, several leaders raised their voices against Gandhi and his supporters. Their efforts finally put Indian democracy back on track in March 1977.

Here is a look at 10 key leaders who faced hardships and emerged strong from the Emergency period:

1. Jayaprakash Narayan

Popularly known as ‘Lok Nayak’ (the people’s hero), Jayaprakash Narayan called for Sampoorna Kranti, a complete revolution, in the political system after the High Court found Indira Gandhi guilty of electoral malpractices. He never participated in an election, but received tremendous support from the people when he led the fight against the Emergency. A highlight was the rally at Ramlila Ground in the national capital that shook Gandhi.

2. Morarji Desai

In the wake of the Emergency, the Janata Party came to power during the 1977 elections. When Desai became the next Prime Minister, he reportedly rescinded a series of directives issued by Gandhi, also introducing important constitutional amendments to make it more difficult for him to declare himself the Emergency again in the future.

3. Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Most opposition leaders were imprisoned during the Emergency. Among them was Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was imprisoned for several months. During this time, he criticized Gandhi’s decision to impose the emergency through his poems. In the Janata Party government, Mr. Vajpayee, who would later become the country’s Prime Minister, served as India’s Foreign Minister.

4. LK Advani

One of the co-founders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), LK Advani, was also among those jailed during the Emergency. Addressing the atmosphere of fear during that time, Advani’s words on how the media operated are etched in his memory. “When they were asked to crouch, they chose to crawl,” he said. Advani would later serve as Deputy Prime Minister of India.

5. Jorge Fernandez

Everyone knows the stories of George Fernandes disguising himself as a local fisherman, Sikh or even a sadhu to evade arrest during the emergency period. He traveled widely and received significant support for the resistance against Gandhi’s government. Although he was eventually arrested, Fernandes later contested the general elections from jail and won the Muzaffarpur seat in Bihar by a wide margin.

6. Lalu Prasad Yadav

At a young age, Lalu Prasad Yadav participated in the JP movement and gained enough prominence to emerge as an important leader in the post-Emergency era. He has served as Chief Minister of Bihar and was also Railway Minister during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance era.

7. Mulayam Singh Yadav

Fondly known as ‘Netaji’ among party workers and supporters, Mulayam Singh Yadav was also imprisoned during the Emergency period. Later, he became one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh and served as the Chief Minister of the state three times. After his death in October 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to him, calling him a “key soldier for democracy during the Emergency”.

8. Sharad Yadav

Sharad Yadav, a member of the Lok Sabha for seven terms and the Rajya Sabha for four terms, is a former Union Minister. He was also among the key leaders who opposed Gandhi’s Emergency tooth and nail. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1974 from Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh. Yadav also played a crucial role in implementing the recommendations of the Mandal Commission.

9. Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan, who would later become one of the key leaders of Bihar politics, was imprisoned during the Emergency of 1975. Two years later, during the 1977 general elections, Paswan recorded a landslide victory in the seat of Hajipur Lok Sabha.

10. Raj Narain

Remembered as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s biggest critic, Raj Narain was also arrested and imprisoned during the Emergency period. After losing to Gandhi in the Raebareli seat of Uttar Pradesh during the 1971 elections, Narain contested his election alleging electoral malpractices and violation of the Representation of People Act, 1951. After the Emergency, he defeated Gandhi in the elections of 1971. same seat in the 1977 elections.