Jairam Ramesh vs. Kiren Rijiju in X

Kiren Rijiju and Jairam Ramesh exchanged barbs before the House met today

New Delhi:

In what appears to be a preview of a stormy session of Parliament, two senior MPs from the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress traded barbs this morning, hours before the new Lok Sabha meets.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Kiren Rijiju this morning released a welcome message to the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. “The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha begins today, June 24, 2024. I welcome all the newly elected honorable members. I will always be available to assist the members as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. I look forward to coordination for run the house,” he said.

The post drew harsh criticism from Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh. “Actions will speak louder than words, Mr. Minister. Lead by example,” he said in response to the minister’s post.

Rijiju responded that the Congress leader can be an “asset to the House if he contributes positively”. “Absolutely @Jairam_Ramesh Ji. You are an intelligent member and will be a valuable asset to the house if you contribute positively. Differences between political parties in Parliamentary Democracy will persist, but we are united in our service to the nation. We look forward to your cooperation to maintain India’s rich parliamentary traditions,” he said.

In no mood to back down, Ramesh responded with a blow from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which left the government red-faced due to irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test. “Thank you, Mr. Minister. I hope your certificate of my intelligence is not like the NTA rating. Is it with grace marks?” said Mr. Ramesh.

Buoyed by its strong performance in these general elections that denied the BJP a majority, the opposition is preparing to corner the ruling party on key issues. The most important among them is the mismanagement in conducting all-India competitive exams like NEET (UG and PG) and UGC-NET.

Another issue that has emerged as a point of tension between the Treasury and the opposition banks in the election of the interim president. While the BJP has chosen its seven-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab for the temporary post, the Congress has questioned why its eight-time MP K Suresh was not selected. Rijiju has explained that Suresh’s tenure in the House is not uninterrupted, but Congress is not willing to budge and has announced that members of INDIA’s opposition bloc will not help the caretaker president in administering oath to new MPs.