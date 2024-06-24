Jaipur man arrested for assigning ‘price tags’ to female tourists

The Rajasthan man posted several offensive videos on his Instagram.

Jaipur/New Delhi:

A Rajasthan man was arrested yesterday for allegedly harassing female tourists and sharing their videos on social media, police said.

He posted several offensive videos on his Instagram account, sparking widespread outrage.

In a video, Guru was seen making derogatory comments and assigning ‘fare tags’ to women tourists near Amer Fort in Jaipur. “It’s available for Rs 150, she for Rs 200, you can get her for Rs 500 and this one for Rs 300,” Guru is heard saying.

Guys like these are the reason why international tourists have bad experiences in India. @jaipur_policia We should arrest this guy for harassing tourists and teach him basic civics and the meaning of Atithi Devo Bhava. pic.twitter.com/I59AymLtHQ —Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) June 22, 2024

Unaware of the situation, the women continued waving at the camera.

When the video went viral on social media, several X users tagged the Jaipur police. In response to the posts, police said they arrested the man and the case is being investigated.

The police arrested the accused by registering a report under Section 354, 505 (2) IPC, 66D IT Act, 13 (1), 13 (2) Rajasthan Tourist Business Act. The investigation has discovered that the accused forcibly forces tourists to buy products in his designated stores.#JaipurPolice#Viral video – Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) June 23, 2024

The man was found to have forced tourists to buy things from his shop at Amer Market in Jaipur, police said.