Jaipur man arrested for assigning ‘price tags’ to female tourists

Video: Jaipur man arrested for assigning 'price tags' to female tourists

The Rajasthan man posted several offensive videos on his Instagram.

Jaipur/New Delhi:

A Rajasthan man was arrested yesterday for allegedly harassing female tourists and sharing their videos on social media, police said.

He posted several offensive videos on his Instagram account, sparking widespread outrage.

In a video, Guru was seen making derogatory comments and assigning ‘fare tags’ to women tourists near Amer Fort in Jaipur. “It’s available for Rs 150, she for Rs 200, you can get her for Rs 500 and this one for Rs 300,” Guru is heard saying.

Unaware of the situation, the women continued waving at the camera.

When the video went viral on social media, several X users tagged the Jaipur police. In response to the posts, police said they arrested the man and the case is being investigated.

The man was found to have forced tourists to buy things from his shop at Amer Market in Jaipur, police said.

