Jagan Reddy party headquarters in Guntur demolished by civic body

The under-construction head office of the YSR Congress Party at Tadepalli in Guntur district was demolished by the municipal authorities in the early hours of Saturday for alleged illegal construction.

Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) authorities started the demolition around 5:30 am using excavators and bulldozers.

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) had issued a notice to the opposition party over the alleged illegal construction.

The YSRCP had approached the High Court on Friday to challenge the CRDA’s office. A party spokesperson claimed that the court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity and the YSRCP lawyer conveyed the same to the CRDA Commissioner.

According to CRDA and MTMC officials, the YSRCP office was being constructed on the land of the irrigation department. There were allegations that under the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, the land, which was used for a shipyard, was leased out for a small amount.

There were also allegations that the construction was started without the approval of CRDA and MTMC.

Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the action of the TDP-led government. In his post on ‘X’, he said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had resorted to political vendetta. He said a dictator demolished the YSRCP headquarters with bulldozers, ignoring High Court orders.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that through these acts, Naidu was giving a message about what his regime would be like for the next five years. The YSRCP chief, however, said the party will now bow down to these threats and political vendetta. He promised to fight on behalf of the people and appealed to all democratic forces in the country to condemn these acts of Chandrababu Naidu.

