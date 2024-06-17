He pointed out that avian flu has a ”significant mortality” when it enters humans

Former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert Redfield, has predicted that the next pandemic could be bird flu and it is just a question of when it will be. Notably, Redfield spoke with a news channel to discuss the growing concern about bird flu as the virus continues to spread among cow herds in the US.

“I really think it’s very likely that at some point we will have it, it’s not a question of if, but more a question of when we will have an avian flu pandemic,” Redfield said.

He also noted that bird flu has “significant mortality” when it enters humans compared to COVID-19.

While the mortality rate was 0.6 per cent for Covid-19, Redfield said mortality from bird flu would likely be “between 25 and 50 per cent”.

Last month, U.S. officials reported the third human case of bird flu in the country linked to the ongoing outbreak of the virus in dairy cattle. Worldwide, doctors have detected 15 human infections caused by the H5N1 strain of bird flu.

While there is no evidence yet that the virus is spreading between humans, Redfield explained that there must be five amino acids present for bird flu to gain a propensity to bind to a human receptor “and then be able to transmit from human to human.” ‘ like Covid.

”Once the virus acquires the ability to attach to the human receptor and then pass from person to person, that is when the pandemic occurs. I think it’s just a matter of time,’ he added.

It is unknown how long it will take for the five amino acids to change, but Redfield said he is concerned because it is being detected in cattle herds across the United States.

”I know exactly which amino acids I have to change because in 2012, against my recommendation, the scientists who did these experiments published them. “Therefore, the recipe to make bird flu highly infectious to humans already exists,” he said.

In recent years, the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus has spread and infects more than 50 animal species, including, since March, dairy cattle in the United States.

Unlike in Europe, American farmers are allowed to feed livestock shredded chicken waste, which some scientists say may be a risk factor for bird flu, although the feed industry has disputed this claim and American authorities believe that wild birds are responsible for infecting cows. .