‘It’s difficult to play against them…’: Rohit Sharma’s candor after leading India to their first T20 World Cup final in a decade

India ended a 10-year wait early Friday morning with a resounding 68-run victory over England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024. For the first time since the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, India will play the end of the main event. In a rain-affected match, on a slow pitch, batting first was going to be tough, but Rohit Sharma’s men were up to the challenge.

Suryakumar Yadav (47) and Rohit Sharma (57) led the charge as India scored a difficult target of 172 runs. In reply, England were bowled out for just 103.

After the win, Rohit Sharma spoke about how they won the semi-final.

“It’s very satisfying to win. We worked really hard as a unit and it was a great effort from everyone. We adapted really well, the conditions were challenging. That’s been the success story for us so far. If the bowlers and batsmen adapt, things fall into place,” Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“At one stage 140-150 looked par. But we got runs in the middle, SKY and I were going and thought we can get 20-25 more. 175 was a very good score, the bowlers were fantastic. Axar, Kuldeep are spinners. It was difficult to play shots against them in these conditions. They were calm under pressure. We had a chat after the first innings, the message was to keep the stumps in play. That’s what they did in my mind. I don’t want anyone to know that, all batsmen are instinctive bowlers. I thought 170 was a very good surface.”

India flaunted its glut of talent in a display of absolute dominance to storm into the T20 World Cup final with a 68-run thrashing of England in their semi-final on Thursday.

Leading the charge once again was their inspirational captain Rohit Sharma, who laid the foundation with an aggressive 57 off 39 balls, and the skipper was well supported by Suryakumar Yadav (47 off 36), as India scored 171 for seven after being asked to bat first in the rain-hit match.

In response, England were bowled out for 103 in 16.4 overs and India set to take on tournament debutant South Africa for the title in Barbados on Saturday. This is India’s third appearance in the final of the tournament.