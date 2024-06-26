Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pays tribute to the Indian who died in an inhumane act

New Delhi:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni today paid tribute to the Indian farm worker who died after being thrown onto the road by his employer after his arm was cut off on a machine. The incident, which occurred last week, shocked Italy and protesters demanded strict action against the employer.

Today, Ms Meloni raised the issue in the Italian parliament and offered her condolences to Satnam Singh, the deceased worker.

Satnam Singh, 31, who had been working without legal documents, died last week after a machine cut off his arm. The farmer he worked for dumped him by the road, along with his severed limb.

Following a distress call from Singh’s wife and friends, local police quickly responded and sent an air ambulance.

The death has sparked massive protests across the country with people demanding quick justice and also better labor laws.

“They threw him out like a dog. There is exploitation every day, we suffer from it every day, it must stop now,” said Gurmukh Singh, head of the Indian community in the Latium region of central Italy.

Calling Satnam Singh a victim of “inhuman acts”, Meloni has promised strict punishment against the culprits.

“These are inhuman acts that do not belong to the Italian people. I hope that this barbarism will be harshly punished,” he said.

While Singh’s death is under investigation, it has sparked a broader debate in Italy about how to address systemic abuses in the agricultural sector, where the use of undocumented workers and their abuse by farmers or bosses is widespread.

“Satnam died in one day, I die every day. Because I am also a victim of work,” said Parambar Singh, whose eye was seriously injured in a work accident.

“My boss said he couldn’t take me to the hospital because I didn’t have a contract,” said the 33-year-old, who has had difficulty working ever since.

“I’ve been waiting 10 months for justice,” he said.