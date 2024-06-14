Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni’s Namaste Greeting at G7 Goes Viral

Videos of the greetings of the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, have gone viral on social networks.

New Delhi:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was seen greeting world leaders arriving at the G7 Summit with a classic. Namaste gesture on Thursday. Videos of Prime Minister Meloni’s greetings have gone viral on social media.

Italy will host this year’s G7 Summit, which will be held in Borgo Egnazia (Fasano), in the southern Italian city of Apulia, from June 13 to 15.

Several videos of the gesture have appeared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). They show the Italian Prime Minister welcoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with the traditional Indian greeting.

PM Meloni’s Namaste has caused quite a stir on social media.

Some of the key agendas for this year’s G7 Summit include the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the war between Israel and Hamas, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and climate change.

The G7 Summit will bring together leaders from the seven member states: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, along with the president of the European Commission representing the European Union.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Puglia, Italy, on Thursday evening as India has been invited as an extension country. This marks his first trip abroad after assuming office as Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term.

Leaders from Ukraine, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Algeria, Tunisia and Mauritania will also attend the prestigious global summit.