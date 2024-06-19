It was just painful but it’s been wonderful ever since.

Melinda Gates spoke about being able to navigate this process privately (Archive)

New Delhi:

Melinda French Gates recently opened up about her divorce from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Speaking to TIME magazine, Ms. Gates revealed that she initially separated from him before finally deciding to pursue the divorce in 2021.

Melinda Gates talked about being able to navigate this process privately, especially while balancing responsibilities like caring for her children. In her words, “Being able to do that in private while still trying to take care of the kids, while still making certain decisions about how you’re going to unravel your life, thank God.”

Melinda French Gates described her divorce as “shocking” and “horrible.” However, “it’s been wonderful” since then, she said. “I live in a neighborhood. Now I can walk to the little shops. I can walk to the pharmacy, I can walk to a restaurant,” adding that she “loves it.”

The divorce, finalized in August 2021 after 27 years of marriage, led her to distance herself from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, an organization synonymous with global impact and philanthropy.

“I thought a lot about my three children. But I certainly thought about the effect on the foundation. Those are the three most important groups: me, the children and the foundation. And I wanted to make sure that when we got through it the other side: all those pieces were intact,” Melinda French Gates shared during the interview.

Following her departure from the foundation, Gates refocused her efforts on new initiatives aimed at empowering women on a global scale. She recently announced a multi-billion dollar funding initiative designed to advance women’s rights and economic empowerment.

Regarding Bill Gates’ association with Jeffrey Epstein, Ms. Gates said she didn’t like him knowing the sex offender. “I made it clear to him. I also met Jeffrey Epstein exactly once. I wanted to see who this man was and I regretted it from the moment I walked in the door,” she said.