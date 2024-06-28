It was canceled a day after it was held and they announced a new date for the UGC-NET exam

UGC-NET 2024 New Schedule: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced important dates for research aspirants in India. The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) will be conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) mode this year, a change from the earlier pencil-and-paper format.

The UGC NET exam will be conducted between August 21 and September 4, 2024. The CSIR NET exam, on the other hand, is scheduled from July 25 to 27, 2024. Both the exams are crucial for candidates seeking professorships and fellowships in universities and research institutions in India.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency has also confirmed that the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2024 will be held as planned on July 6.

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) in selected central and state universities or institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIE and government colleges, which was postponed hours before its scheduled programming on June 12, will now take place on July 10.

The UGC-NET-2024 examination for the selection of junior research fellows, assistant professors and PhD candidates was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18 in two shifts across the country. The exam was postponed after the government said the “integrity of the exam might have been compromised”.

The Ministry of Education canceled the UGC-NET exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency, just a day after it was held. More than 9 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

For the last few days, student organizations have been staging protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG and the cancellation of the UGC-NET exams. The Union Education Ministry responded by stating that the alleged malpractices were limited in scope and were isolated incidents. They stressed that it would be unfair to penalize the careers of many candidates who legitimately passed these exams.



