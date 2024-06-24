Israel’s Netanyahu says intense fighting with Hamas in Rafah is ‘about to end’

“The objective is to return the kidnapped and uproot the Hamas regime in Gaza,” he said (File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the Israeli army’s intense fighting against Hamas in the southern Gaza city of Rafah is almost over.

“The intense phase of the fight against Hamas is about to end,” he said in an interview with Israel’s pro-Netanyahu Channel 14.

“It does not mean that the war is about to end, but the war in its intense phase is about to end in Rafah,” he said.

“After the end of the intense phase, we will be able to redeploy some forces to the north, and we will do so. Mainly for defensive purposes, but also to bring (displaced) residents back home,” Netanyahu said in his first interview. with an Israeli network since the start of the war with Hamas on October 7.

Netanyahu said he would not accept any deal that would stipulate an end to the war in Gaza, indicating he was open to a “partial” deal that would facilitate the return of some, if not all, hostages still held in Gaza.

“The goal is to return the abductees and uproot the Hamas regime in Gaza,” he said.

U.S. officials have raised doubts about Israel’s goal of completely eliminating Hamas, and on Wednesday Israel’s top military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said: “To say that we are going to make Hamas disappear is to throw sand in the eyes from the people”.

He said Hamas is an ideology and “we cannot eliminate an ideology.”

