Israeli army’s daily pauses in delivering aid to Gaza irritate Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized plans announced by the military on Sunday to hold daily tactical pauses in fighting along one of the main roads into Gaza to facilitate the delivery of aid to the Palestinian enclave.

The army had announced daily pauses from 05:00 GMT to 16:00 GMT in the area from the Kerem Shalom crossing to the Salah al-Din road and then north.

“When the prime minister heard reports of an 11-hour humanitarian pause in the morning, he turned to his military secretary and made it clear that this was unacceptable to him,” an Israeli official said.

The army clarified that normal operations would continue in Rafah, the main focus of its operation in southern Gaza, where eight soldiers were killed on Saturday.

Netanyahu’s reaction underscored political tensions over the issue of aid reaching Gaza, where international organizations have warned of a growing humanitarian crisis.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who leads one of the nationalist religious parties in Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, denounced the idea of ​​a tactical pause, saying whoever decided on it was a “fool” who should lose his job. .

Divisions between coalition and army

The dispute was the latest in a series of clashes between coalition members and the military over the conduct of the war, now in its ninth month.

It came a week after former centrist general Benny Gantz resigned from the government, accusing Netanyahu of not having an effective strategy in Gaza.

The divisions were laid bare last week in a parliamentary vote on a law on recruiting ultra-Orthodox Jews into the military, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant voting against it in defiance of party orders, saying it was insufficient for needs. of the military.

The coalition’s religious parties have strongly opposed ultra-Orthodox recruitment, sparking widespread anger among many Israelis that has deepened as the war has progressed.

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the army chief, said on Sunday there was a “definite need” to recruit more soldiers from the rapidly growing ultra-Orthodox community.

Reservists under pressure

Despite growing international pressure for a ceasefire, an agreement to stop the fighting still appears distant, more than eight months since the October 7 attack by Hamas fighters on Israel triggered a ground attack on the enclave. by Israeli forces.

Since the attack, which killed about 1,200 Israelis and foreigners in Israeli communities, Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian Health Ministry figures, and destroyed much of Gaza.

Although opinion polls suggest that most Israelis support the government’s goal of destroying Hamas, there have been widespread protests attacking the government for not doing more to bring home some 120 hostages still in Gaza after being been taken hostage on October 7.

Meanwhile, Palestinian health officials said seven Palestinians were killed in two airstrikes on two houses in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

As fighting continues in Gaza, a lower-level conflict along the Israel-Lebanon border now threatens to escalate into a broader war as near-daily exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and the militia intensify. Iran-backed Hezbollah.

In a further sign that the fighting in Gaza could drag on, Netanyahu’s government said on Sunday it would extend until August 15 the period in which it would fund hotels and guesthouses for residents evacuated from Israel’s southern border towns. .

