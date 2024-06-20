Is the end of the US-Saudi Petro deal an opportunity for India?

Last week a significant event occurred. Its impact may not be felt immediately, but over time it will be. Saudi Arabia did not renew the 50-year petrodollar pact with the United States.

History of the agreement

It was 1974, a year after the third Arab-Israeli war, when the Arabs used their oil resources as weapons and announced an oil embargo. To guard against this use of the “black gold” of the future as a weapon, in June 1974, the United States and Saudi Arabia created a joint commission for economic cooperation. The commission was authorized to facilitate Saudi spending in US dollars. Both parties signed an agreement by which the price of crude oil was linked to the US dollar. This strengthened the dollar, giving it weight and advantage over all other currencies in the world, something that still underpins the existing global economic order. The Saudis also pledged to invest excess funds in US bonds in exchange for military support.

While it is true that the pact did not mean that the Saudis would sell oil only in dollars, the emerging agreement – the agreement to invest in US Treasury bonds – was secret, the details of which later emerged. This meant that crude oil was not only priced but also sold exclusively in US dollars.

This year the pact was not renewed. This has caused great joy, on the one hand, at the imminent disappearance of the dollar. On the other hand, some have dismissed it as irrelevant. The truth, as always, lies somewhere in between.

The movement towards dedollarization

An unintended consequence of US sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine, including its exclusion from the international SWIFT system, has been the beginning of a slow but sure process of de-dollarization in the world. To protect against such sanctions, several countries – mainly emerging economies – have begun using local currencies for bilateral trade. India, for example, has been using the Indian rupee to trade with Russia. Last year, it made its first purchases of UAE crude oil in INR.

Madhu Nainan, editor of Petrowatch, warns, however, that the likely beneficiary of the Saudi action could be the yuan, given the size of the Chinese economy. Over the past two years, China has become not only the Saudis’ largest importer of crude oil, but also their largest trading partner.

Why you can’t ignore the yuan

China is the world’s largest buyer of crude oil. Data for 2022 shows that the Saudis exported $56.1 billion worth of crude oil to China. India came in third, importing $32.7 billion worth of Saudi crude. At the same time, the total trade turnover between China and Saudi Arabia was 106 billion US dollars. Of this, Chinese exports to the kingdom accounted for $36.5 billion. This is bound to grow.

As the rivalry between the United States and China has increased, China has been pushing for the yuan for its foreign trade, including with Saudi Arabia. In 2023, China and Saudi Arabia signed a local currency swap deal worth $7 billion as part of efforts to boost trade using their currencies and reduce their dependence on the dollar.

This year, Saudi Arabia joined the mBridge project, launched in 2021 between the central banks of China, Hong Kong, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates to develop a new cross-border payments system using central bank digital currencies.

The China-brokered truce between Iran and Saudi Arabia last year further increased its footprint in the region, with Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and four other countries, signaling their interest in joining the BRICS group of countries. The BRICS are in talks for an alternative trading currency, and several member states have begun local currency trade with each other.

Therefore, the Saudi decision, while not eliminating the substantial role of the US dollar, will definitely contribute to the ongoing de-dollarization process in international trade.

An opportunity for the Indian rupee?

What does all this mean for India? India has ambitions to internationalize INR. It has already been trading with Russia in rupees. More recently, it entered into a local currency trade agreement with the UAE and made its first oil purchases in INR. It is in talks with Singapore for local currency settlement, which could then be extended to the ASEAN bloc.

India is now also trying to diversify its foreign exchange reserves. Currently, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at nearly $641 billion as of May 3, a large portion of which is held in US dollars.

At a recent event, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, “Our priority is to diversify our deployment of foreign exchange reserves across more currencies and different types of assets, particularly gold.” However, it remains to be seen how the expiration of the petrodollar deal will affect India. India’s trade volumes with Saudi Arabia are nowhere near those with China.

Data for 2023 reveals that bilateral trade between India and Saudi Arabia has grown and reached a total turnover of $52.76 billion. During this period, India’s imports from Saudi Arabia were $42.03 billion and exports were $10.72 billion. With the trade balance so tilted towards Saudi Arabia, it is doubtful that India can reach a deal to pay for Saudi crude in INR.

Limited possibilities, for now

To put it in perspective, while India pays for Russian crude oil in INR, there is a growing problem with billions of rupees accumulated in Indian banks, with Russia having nothing to spend it on. However, if India is able to accelerate its manufacturing base and increase exports, then a deal may be possible.

The disappearance of the petrodollar agreement will also not affect the price of oil in the global market, as it will be linked to supply and demand. Furthermore, the Saudi rial remains pegged to the US dollar. Furthermore, both the United States and Saudi Arabia are reported to be negotiating a new security package, through which the central role of the dollar will be reinforced again.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia, like many other countries, is trying to diversify its foreign exchange reserves and reduce dependence on the US dollar. Therefore, while the dollar will continue to dominate for the foreseeable future, the world is certainly moving towards an alternative currency. The expiration of the petrodollar agreement will act as a catalyst for this de-dollarization process.

(Aditi Bhaduri is a journalist and political analyst)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.