Is AI just a “quick Google search”? Users debate after viral video downplays their capabilities

The video has sparked a debate about AI and its perceived intelligence.

Artificial intelligence seems to be ubiquitous today. Technology is already influencing everything from the creation of text and images to how we live and work, even in its current state and with its restrictions.

ChatGPT, Gemini, Stable Diffusion, and DALL-E are examples of generative AI technologies, which are systems that generate new content based on past experiences. Some of these are available online at no cost or with a small subscription.

The way artificial intelligence (AI) unleashes new powers and disrupts existing power sets it apart from other technological waves. The most overlooked feature of today’s technological revolution is this. Although each technological wave modifies power structures in its wake, none has witnessed the pure spread of power.

However, some people believe that AI is not as smart as it is claimed. A new viral video shows a person discussing the limitations of artificial intelligence, describing it simply as a system that excels at quick Google search.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the man maintains that what AI does is algorithmic learning, not true artificial intelligence. He claims that future generations will see us as fools for believing otherwise. According to him, AI will not end the world or save it; It will eventually go away on its own.

The video went viral and generated a debate on Instagram, where many people commented on the publication.

“The guy really thinks he’s onto something though. Admire the artificial confidence,” one user commented.

“The guy doesn’t have any knowledge about neural networks. Yes, AI is real and it’s not about Googling things so please stop doing that, it’s really pissing me off as a computer science student,” another user wrote.

“AI learns from existing knowledge, and that is the same for us; we learn from what we know, and it cannot be said that we do not publish everything on the Internet because of that; it can learn even through behavior, so in simple words, “It’s much more dangerous than you think,” commented a third user.

Click for more trending news