Investigation Agency to Delhi High Court

Earlier, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Mr. Kejriwal for election campaigning.

Hours before his release from Tihar jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suffered a major setback when the Delhi High Court stayed his bail order in a corruption case related to the Liquor Policy. Delhi. The move came after the Enforcement Directorate challenged Mr. Kejriwal’s bail in a fresh petition.

The ED mentioned his petition challenging the trial court’s bail order for urgent hearing before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja. The top court said that until it hears the petition, the trial court’s order will not be executed.

The AAP chief had secured a personal bail of Rs 1 lakh, albeit with conditions, on Thursday, in a relief after his arrest on March 21. Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued interim bail to Mr. Kejriwal to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections and he returned to jail on June 2.

Here are the LIVE updates on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail

‘Totally evil order’: Additional Solicitor General SV Raju on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail “We showed material but nothing was considered. There are two ways bail can be cancelled. If the relevant facts are not considered and the irrelevant facts are considered, that is a reason to cancel the bail. What I am saying is, look at the strength of the order. Could we have granted bail but not in this totally perverse way.

‘Wrong facts, wrong dates’: Additional Solicitor General SV Raju on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail “Based on wrong facts, on wrong dates, a conclusion is reached in bad faith. But why, reason is lacking. My note was not considered, I was not allowed to argue. The arrest was challenged. The investigating court said that the arrest was correct. “It was challenged before this court. “The single judge did not say anything bad about the arrest.”

‘High Court said arrest is correct’: Additional Solicitor General SV Raju on Arvind Kejriwal Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said the trial court did not take into account the findings of the High Court. The High Court said the arrest is correct, there is nothing wrong with it. This decision of the lower court has overturned the decision of the High Court.

Considered ‘irrelevant material’ for granting bail: Additional Solicitor General SV Raju “If material is found to be irrelevant for grant of bail, the bail order may be quashed,” he said.