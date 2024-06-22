‘Interrogating me…’: Gautam Gambhir’s blunt response on India coach appointment talks

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has spoken about his future as head coach of the men’s national team and stated that he is not “looking ahead” as he is in a “happy space” right now. moment. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is evaluating the next head coach as Rahul Dravid’s tenure is about to come to an end following the end of the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. Gambhir has been strongly linked with the position, with many former cricketers backing the 2011 World Cup winner to prosper as head coach of the Indian team.

He has already said that he would “love to coach the Indian team” and would be honored if he got the opportunity to do so.

As Dravid’s time with the Men in Blue slowly draws to a close, Gambhir remained tight-lipped on the possibility of replacing his former teammate.

“I don’t see much of a future. You are interrogating me, asking me difficult questions. It’s difficult to answer now. All I can say now is that I am happy to be here. I have just finished a brilliant journey with Kolkata. Knight Riders, let’s enjoy that. I’m in a very happy space right now,” Gambhir said during an event in Kolkata.

The left-handed opener served as a mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the Indian Premier League 2024. The return of the former franchise captain saw the Knights lift their third IPL trophy.

He spoke about his coaching philosophy and emphasized the need to treat everyone equally rather than focusing on a couple of individual players.

“In a team sport, what matters most is the team. It is the team that is the most important ingredient of that organization. Individuals play a role and contribute, but ultimately, if 11 people are treated equally, if 11″ People have the same respect, if everyone is treated equally, if they are given the same respect, the same responsibility, they are given the same honor, they will achieve an incredible amount of success. There can be no discrimination in an establishment or in an organization,” she added.

The Indian team is currently thriving in the T20 World Cup after starting their Super 8 campaign with a 47-run win over Afghanistan.

The unbeaten team led by Rohit Sharma will take on Bangladesh on Saturday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

