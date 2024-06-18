Inside Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya and Umapathy Ramaiah’s Sangeet night. To see photos

Aishwarya shared this picture. (courtesy: aishwaryaarjun )

Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Thambi Ramaiah’s son Umapathy Ramaiah got married on June 10 in Chennai. On Tuesday, Aishwarya and Umapathy Ramaiah shared photos from their sangeet night on their respective Instagram feeds. Needless to say, the images are stunning. Aishwarya looked beautiful in a bright saree, while Umapathy Ramaiah looked dapper in a tuxedo. In one picture, the newlyweds can be seen dancing their hearts out. In another click, the couple can be seen posing adorably for the cameras. Sharing the fun pictures from the ceremony, the couple wrote in the caption: “Here’s to the best evening of our lives.” Have a look:

For the unversed, actor Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya and Thambi Ramaiah’s son Umapathy Ramaiah tied the knot on June 10 in Chennai. Sharing photos from their wedding, the couple wrote “06.10.2024” and added evil eye emojis. The couple met on the reality TV show Survivor hosted by Arjun. Have a look:

Arjun Sarja shared a dreamy wedding video on his Instagram and wrote, “Words cannot express the joy and happiness we felt watching our dear daughter AISHWARYA marry the love of her life, our dear UMAPATHY. It was a day full of love, laughter, and unforgettable memories watching you enter this new chapter has filled our hearts with pride and overwhelming excitement. For a life of love, joy, and countless blessings. May your journey together be as beautiful as the love we share. To the two darlings! Appa Amma Anju Junee and truffyy.” Have a look:

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the reception ceremony took place at the Leela Palace in Chennai. The guest list included popular names from the world of politics and entertainment. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Prabhu Deva were also seen at the grand reception ceremony.