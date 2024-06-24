Influencer gets police protection after threats for practicing yoga at Amritsar’s Golden Temple

Following the criticism, Archana Makwana apologized for her actions.

Vadodara:

A Vadodara-based fashion designer has been given police protection in the wake of death threats she received after practicing yoga at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, an official said on Monday.

Fashion designer and social media influencer Archana Makwana performed ‘Shirshasan’ at the temple on June 21 to mark International Yoga Day and posted pictures on social media that went viral, drawing criticism, abuse and death threats .

He apologized for his actions and said he never intended to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments.

The Punjab Police on Sunday registered a case against her under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (deliberate and malicious intention to outrage religious sentiments of any class) following a complaint filed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

A Vadodara police officer said on Monday: “Makwana has been given police protection at the local level for a period of one week starting Sunday, which may be extended if necessary.”

After receiving criticism for her photos posted on social media, she deleted them and also apologized in a video, saying that she practiced yoga at the holy site to spread the message of unity and fitness.

“I performed Shirshasan to give thanks for Yoga Day and not to hurt anyone’s feelings. I did not mean to do so. I feel bad because you felt bad. I did not mean to hurt religious feelings. I apologize to you… I have received threats of death and abuse,” he said.

He also thanked the Vadodara police for the security provided.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude towards the Gujarat Police and Vadodara Police for taking such quick and prompt action…Thank you to the Government of Gujarat for providing me police protection,” she said.

